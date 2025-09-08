Circle Deploys Native USDC and CCTP V2 on Hyperliquid

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 19:09
Key Points:
  • Circle integrates USDC and CCTP V2 on Hyperliquid, enabling secure transfers.
  • Circle Mint supports institutional-grade USDC operations.
  • USDC becomes primary stablecoin in Hyperliquid’s ecosystem.

Circle announced that native USDC and CCTP V2 will be integrated into the Hyperliquid blockchain, enhancing institutional-grade transactions and enabling cross-chain USDC transfers.

This integration positions USDC as a key stablecoin within Hyperliquid, potentially increasing liquidity and expanding its use across decentralized finance applications, boosting market dynamics.

Circle Expands USDC Capabilities on Hyperliquid Platform

Circle’s latest integration of USDC and CCTP V2 allows users to seamlessly perform transactions across Hyperliquid’s blockchain framework. It solidifies USDC’s role, leveraging the HyperCore and HyperEVM technologies. The initiative also introduces Circle Mint, ensuring institutional users benefit from controlled deposit and withdrawal services in the decentralized financial space.

By enabling secure and efficient cross-chain transactions, this deployment increases USDC’s utility as a primary stablecoin. It also expands liquidity across Hyperliquid’s applications, fostering a more dynamic financial ecosystem. The shift is expected to reinforce USDC’s prominence in blockchain transactions, enhancing its market position.

Historical Impact and USDC’s Market Position

Did you know? USDC’s consistent use and its implementation on chains like Solana have historically driven total value locked (TVL) growth by over 20% within the first three months of integration.

On CoinMarketCap, USDC is currently priced at $1.00 with a market cap of 72,591,496,063 USD. The stablecoin controls 1.88% of the cryptocurrency market. Trading volumes in the past 24 hours reached 8,903,034,981 USD, showing a slight 0.01% change in the past day.

USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:38 UTC on September 8, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Circle’s recent integration of USDC within the Hyperliquid framework is poised to expand its reach and enhance cross-chain financial operations. Given historical precedence, experts anticipate that such expansions could lead to deeper liquidity pools and a more diversified user base. This may progressively impact the DeFi landscape positively.

Source: https://coincu.com/blockchain/circle-native-usdc-cctp-hyperliquid/

Source: https://coincu.com/blockchain/circle-native-usdc-cctp-hyperliquid/
