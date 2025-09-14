Circle Enables AI Agents to Pay for Online Services Using USDC

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 01:17
B
B$0.52693-3.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09617+1.09%
Capverse
CAP$0.1484+0.74%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017626+7.12%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1473-1.00%

Key Notes

  • Circle’s wallets now work with the x402 protocol for automated on-chain payments.
  • The system allows AI agents to pay for API services with USDC without human help.
  • This creates new pay-per-use monetization models for developers and online services.

Circle Internet Financial has unveiled a new integration that allows artificial intelligence agents to pay for online services autonomously. The development, announced on Sept. 12, combines the firm’s wallet infrastructure with a new payment protocol to facilitate automated transactions using USD Coin

USDC
$1.00



24h volatility:
0.0%


Market cap:
$73.19 B



Vol. 24h:
$11.16 B

.

According to the company blog post, the system is built on Coinbase’s x402 protocol, an open standard that reactivates the long-dormant HTTP 402 “Payment Required” status code. This technology enables web services to request an on-chain payment before fulfilling a data request, opening up new possibilities for API monetization.


The new model allows an AI agent to complete a transaction without any human intervention. For example, an agent needing a wallet risk report from a paywalled API can automatically pay the small fee in USDC to receive the data, streamlining the entire process into one programmatic flow.

A New Model for Machine-to-Machine Commerce

This integration paves the way for new pay-per-use business models for developers and online platforms. Instead of relying on traditional subscriptions, services can now charge small amounts for individual API calls, making microtransactions a more viable option for monetizing digital resources.

The system utilizes Circle’s Developer-Controlled Wallets, which are managed through an API and secured with multi-party computation (MPC) technology to protect private keys. This allows the AI agent to manage funds and authorize payments without directly handling sensitive credentials.

To demonstrate the functionality, Circle developed a sample application using the Langchain framework and OpenAI’s GPT-4o mini model. In the demonstration, the agent successfully created a wallet, funded it using the testnet faucet, and paid for a risk profile report from a third-party service.

The fusion of AI agents with autonomous payment capabilities marks a significant step toward a more sophisticated machine-to-machine economy. This allows software to not only process information but also to participate in economic transactions, reflecting the company’s broader push to expand USDC adoption.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Business News, Cryptocurrency News, News, Technology News


As a Web3 marketing strategist and former CMO of DuckDAO, Zoran Spirkovski translates complex crypto concepts into compelling narratives that drive growth. With a background in crypto journalism, he excels in developing go-to-market strategies for DeFi, L2, and GameFi projects.

Zoran Spirkovski on X


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/circle-enables-ai-agents-to-pay-for-online-services-using-usdc/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Buy Today: Ethereum and Avalanche Push Limits as BullZilla Presale Ignites With Over $370k In Presale

Best Crypto to Buy Today: Ethereum and Avalanche Push Limits as BullZilla Presale Ignites With Over $370k In Presale

Discover why BullZilla, Ethereum, and Avalanche are the best crypto to buy today, with explosive ROI potential and groundbreaking technology.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03653-0.73%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002889+0.38%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 01:15
Share
Gavel Becomes the Rising Star of Solana’s Launch Platform. What is the Connotation of the Platform’s Test Coin IBRL?

Gavel Becomes the Rising Star of Solana’s Launch Platform. What is the Connotation of the Platform’s Test Coin IBRL?

Increase Bandwidth Reduce Latency is an important concept frequently mentioned by Solana co-founder Toly, which has attracted much attention in the market for the MEME coin with the same name, IBRL. At the same time, Gavel, the new Launchpad platform behind IBRL, has also become a new star in the Solana ecosystem by solving problems such as MEV and robot preemption.
Memecoin
MEME$0.002743+1.10%
Starpower
STAR$0.005939+0.95%
Share
PANews2025/05/23 19:30
Share
Future of Crypto 2025: BlockchainFX Passive Income Model Beats BlockDAG’s Capital Raise and Tapzi’s Gaming Push

Future of Crypto 2025: BlockchainFX Passive Income Model Beats BlockDAG’s Capital Raise and Tapzi’s Gaming Push

Each promises growth, but only one combines real-world revenue, confirmed listings, and daily passive income rewards that are already transforming […] The post Future of Crypto 2025: BlockchainFX Passive Income Model Beats BlockDAG’s Capital Raise and Tapzi’s Gaming Push appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.06438-1.18%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03653-0.73%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13659-0.30%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/14 01:10
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Buy Today: Ethereum and Avalanche Push Limits as BullZilla Presale Ignites With Over $370k In Presale

Gavel Becomes the Rising Star of Solana’s Launch Platform. What is the Connotation of the Platform’s Test Coin IBRL?

Future of Crypto 2025: BlockchainFX Passive Income Model Beats BlockDAG’s Capital Raise and Tapzi’s Gaming Push

XRP Price Forecast, Pi Network News, And The Emerging Crypto Branded The ‘Next PEPE Coin’

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)