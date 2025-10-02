Circle Expands RWA to Solana: Snorter Token is the Next Crypto to Explode

Circle, the company behind the popular stablecoin $USDC, has just expanded its tokenized U.S. Treasury fund ($USYC) to the Solana Blockchain. Why is this a big deal? Solana’s known for its speed and low transaction costs, making it a perfect match for expanding $USYC’s reach. Previously available on Ethereum, Near, Base, and Canton, USYC is now live on Solana, with BNB Chain integration planned next. $USYC is basically a tokenized slice of a short-term US government money market fund. With a market value of over $635M, up 13% from last month, it’s making a splash in the world of crypto finance. While we’re talking about making a splash, it’d be remiss not to mention the next crypto to explode, Snorter Token ($SNORT). But more about that later. The Growing World of ‘Real-World Assets’ Circle’s latest move is occurring amid a surge in the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs). We’ve seen the market explode in just one year, which demonstrates the growing demand from institutional investors for yield-bearing assets on-chain. The new Solana integration opens up numerous possibilities, such as using $USYC as collateral for trading derivatives or as a building block for other yield-generating strategies. The only catch is that the fund is only accessible to non-US institutional investors who pass KYC checks. Crypto platforms will have to update their systems to support the new eligibility checks, but it’s a challenge worth taking on to be part of the future of on-chain finance. As Solana opens up new possibilities to institutional investors, Snorter Token ($SNORT) does the same for you. What’s the Deal with Snorter Token ($SNORT)? Snorter Token ($SNORT) is a meme coin presale powering the Snorter Bot; a Solana-based trading assistant that helps you identify early crypto trends and execute trades with speed and precision. The Snorter Bot, personified by a cool, quirky aardvark, operates directly on the Solana blockchain via Telegram. This means you can trade right from your phone, and because it’s on Solana, you get super-fast trades and low fees. How Snorter Bot with $SNORT Makes Trading Easier Snorter Bot comes jam-packed with other features designed to make trading easier and safer. These include automated tools to help you snipe new tokens as soon as they launch, and features to protect you from common scams like rug pulls and honeypots. Even better, its 0.85% trading fees on Solana are among the lowest you’ll find, and the bot itself is designed to be faster than many of its competitors. This is crucial in a fast-paced market where every second counts. The bot also includes copy-trading features, which let you automatically follow the moves of top traders. It’s perfect if you’re just learning the ropes or want to leverage the expertise of others. There’s also protection against front-running and MEV, which helps to ensure your trades are fair. The Snorter Token ($SNORT) presale is gaining traction, having raised $4.2M with recent whale buys as high as $107.1K, $91.1K and $59K. With $SNORT, you’re not just holding a token; once the bot launches, you can use it to gain access to a powerful set of tools to navigate the crypto market with confidence. If the Snorter Token presale achieves its goals, experts predict an end-of-2025 high of $1.02, which would net you a return of 855%. But only if you act now. Grab your $SNORT today for $0.1067 and stake them for 113% APY. Please note that this is not intended as financial advice, and you should always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. 