Circle launches Arc: the new blockchain integrated with Fireblocks

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/08/19 15:15
Solayer
LAYER$0,5562-1,78%
ARC
ARC$0,00368-3,20%
circle arc blockchain

Circle bets on Arc, its anticipated layer-1 blockchain, announcing the integration with Fireblocks to engage over 2,400 banks, asset managers, and fintech at the heart of the stablecoin race.

What is Arc and why is Circle launching it now?

Arc represents the new layer-1 blockchain infrastructure of Circle, designed to enhance the development and management of stablecoin and digital assets on a global scale. Its purpose is to compete directly with other institutional blockchain solutions, offering a platform optimized for security, compliance, and interoperability.

The news arrives at a crucial moment when the so-called “stablecoin race” is intensifying, with the main industry players ready to redefine the standard between digital currency and institutional markets. According to what has been stated, Circle plans the launch of the public testnet of Arc in the fall of 2025, with a full network start before the end of the year.

Why is Fireblocks involved and what does it offer?

Fireblocks is one of the leading global players for the custody, tokenization, and compliance of digital assets. Based in New York, it offers services to more than 2,400 institutional clients including large banks, wealth managers, and fintech platforms.

The integration between Arc and Fireblocks will offer:

  • Advanced custody of the tokens and stablecoins created on Arc
  • Integrated compliance solutions, facilitating adoption by regulated entities
  • Full compatibility with over 120 blockchain already supported by Fireblocks
  • Facilitation of cross-chain regulations and instant settlement between institutions

This means that, at the time of launch, institutional clients will be able to transact on Arc directly from their Fireblocks platforms, accelerating migration and interoperability between digital markets.

When will Arc be available? And why is the testnet fundamental?

At the moment Arc is not yet active. Circle has officially announced the intention to launch a public testnet in the fall of 2025. The testnet phase will serve to:

  • Validate the security of the new infrastructure
  • Engage developers and institutions to test concrete use cases
  • Develop integrations with strategic partners like Fireblocks

If the timelines are met, the full launch of Arc is expected by the end of 2025. In this timeframe, Circle aims to consolidate partnerships and accelerate the race for the adoption of guaranteed and regulated stablecoins.

How does Fireblocks revolutionize the adoption of Arc?

The key element of this announcement lies in the presence of Fireblocks, already used by a large part of institutional players. The custody platform not only reduces technical complexity, but also ensures regulatory compliance and immediacy of transactions.

Fireblocks already allows operations on over 120 different blockchains, enabling direct settlement between financial institutions in global markets. Thanks to the integration with Arc, banks and managers will be able to access a native blockchain infrastructure for stablecoins, maintaining their security and compliance standards.

The stablecoin race: how is the landscape changing?

With the arrival of Arc and the direct support of Fireblocks, Circle relaunches the challenge in the stablecoin sector, aiming to become the main solution for institutional adoption of digital currencies.

This move has significant impacts:

  • Attracts the interest of the main banche e società fintech globali
  • Accelerate the development of ecosystems DeFi with strong security and compliance requirements
  • Enhance the digital transformation of traditional financial markets

The so-called “Trump Effect,” with the current president of the United States, indeed helps to keep regulatory and market attention high on digital assets, making these infrastructures even more strategic in the global context.

What are the prospects for developers and institutions?

For those operating in the crypto sector, the publication of the Arc testnet represents a concrete opportunity for development and experimentation of real use cases. Institutions will be able to prepare for integration by testing Fireblocks solutions and evaluating the performance of Circle’s blockchain in actual operational scenarios.

Developers will be able to access a new environment to design DApp and DeFi protocols, leveraging the compatibility guaranteed by Fireblocks with other blockchains and the specific features offered by Arc.

What happens now? Next steps and what to monitor

The anticipation in the coming months focuses on some key points:

  • Punctual launch of the public testnet in fall 2025
  • Official communications from Circle and Fireblocks on partnership and implementation details
  • Participation of the first institutions in the test, with feedback on compliance, user experience, and interoperability
  • Detailed roadmap towards the mainnet launch expected by the end of 2025

The future of stablecoins and institutional blockchain infrastructures now depends on crucial choices: the battle between Circle, Fireblocks, and the main competitors will mark the evolution of the sector, influencing regulators, developers, and large investors.

Get ready to closely follow the release of the Arc testnet and the news that will be announced in the coming months: Circle’s protagonism in the stablecoin race could redefine the rules of the digital financial game. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2,497-2,42%
TOMCoin
TOM$0,000274-1,43%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2,002+6,77%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Share
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$114.015,15-1,36%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Share
Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

XRP, XLM & ALGO: The Blockchain Backbones of Government-Aligned LiquidityTaking on X, formerly Twitter, crypto observer SMQKE highlights a new category of digital assets emerging beyond speculation and retail hype, which is government-aligned digital assets.Built or positioned to serve as liquidity rails for states, central banks, and regulated institutions, this class is led by Ripple's XRP, Stellar (XLM), and Algorand (ALGO).Unlike meme coins or decentralized experiments, these three projects have consistently sought alignment with regulatory frameworks, enterprise adoption, and government partnerships. Their emphasis is not on retail speculation, but on building institutional-grade financial plumbing.SMQKE points out, “Assets like XRP, Stellar and Algorand are optimized for liquidity provision, high-throughput settlement and interoperability with existing financial infrastructure.”XRP, through Ripple, has established itself as a bridge currency for cross-border payments, offering low-cost, high-speed settlements tested by banks and remittance providers worldwide. With Ripple actively collaborating on central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilots, XRP’s technology is increasingly positioned to play a structural role in how central banks enable international settlements.XLM, developed by Stellar, shares similar DNA but with a stronger emphasis on inclusion. By targeting remittances and underbanked regions, Stellar has formed partnerships with entities like MoneyGram and has built pathways for converting fiat into digital form seamlessly. Its architecture makes it suitable for government-backed stablecoin issuance, especially in emerging markets where financial accessibility is a priority.Meanwhile, ALGO distinguishes itself with its pure proof-of-stake consensus and scalability. The blockchain has already been used by governments such as the Republic of the Marshall Islands for their digital currency initiative. Its strong focus on compliance, efficiency, and sustainability makes it a contender for large-scale state digital infrastructure projects.Together, XRP, XLM, and ALGO represent a convergence between blockchain innovation and government necessity. While Bitcoin and Ethereum often stand as decentralized counterpoints to traditional finance, these three assets are carving out a role as infrastructural backbones for regulated liquidity.XRP Finds Itself at a CrossroadsAccording to Vlad Anderson, “After teasing a push above $3.25, XRP couldn’t hold momentum. Instead, the price slipped back under $3.15 → $3.10, even testing the $3.00 support zone with a local low at $2.971.”The market analyst added that XRP sits at a make-or-break range and until $3.05/$3.06 is reclaimed as support, bearish pressure dominates.At the time of this writing, XRP was up by 1.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $3.02, according to CoinGecko data.ConclusionCrypto researcher SMQKE urges that as governments fast-track CBDC rollouts and seek reliable cross-border settlement layers, state-aligned assets like XRP, Stellar, and Algorand are set to take center stage. Therefore, the narrative is shifting because digital assets are moving beyond speculation to become the backbone of sovereign liquidity management.Meanwhile, XRP is at a pivotal juncture because unless $3.05/$3.06 flips to support, bearish momentum remains in control.
Threshold
T$0,01617-0,67%
Algorand
ALGO$0,2453-2,73%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42,69-2,10%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 21:10
Share

Trending News

More

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG

TRON will be integrated into the MetaMask wallet