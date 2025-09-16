Circle Launches Native USDC on HyperEVM, Becomes Stakeholder in Hyperliquid

By: Coinstats
2025/09/16 23:28
Threshold
T$0.01681+0.23%
RealLink
REAL$0.0641+1.48%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.97+0.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08862+2.97%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.01%
Circle Hyperliquid

The post Circle Launches Native USDC on HyperEVM, Becomes Stakeholder in Hyperliquid appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Circle has hit a major milestone with the Hyperliquid ecosystem.

Native USDC and CCTP V2 Now Live on HyperEVM

In a latest blog post, it announced the official launch of Native USDC and CCTP V2 on HyperEVM. This brings the world’s most reliable and liquid dollar stablecoin directly to the Hyperliquid community. 

Developers, institutions, and traders can now access the world’s largest regulated stablecoin on HyperEVM, with the ability to securely make cross-chain deposits from more than a dozen blockchains. 

In the coming weeks, direct deposits and CCTP interoperability for Hyperliquid USDC on HyperCore will also go live.

With native USDC on HyperEVM, CCTP V2 interoperability, and upcoming HyperCore support, Hyperliquid users and developers can easily move digital dollars across the entire crypto ecosystem. Fintechs, on/off-ramp providers, and other services can also integrate seamlessly with Hyperliquid with the most liquid digital dollar in the world. 

Circle: A Direct Stakeholder in Hyperliquid 

Notably, Circle has now become a direct stakeholder in the Hyperliquid ecosystem with their first HYPE token investments and launched a program to collaborate with the most innovative HIP-3 and HyperEVM builders. The team is also exploring the possibility of becoming a Hyperliquid Validator.

Circle said in the blog post that connecting with the Hyperliquid core team and many startups and developers building on HyperEVM and HIP-3 over the past few months has been a real pleasure. They called the community’s energy, creativity, and innovation one of the most impressive in the crypto ecosystem.

“Strong Validation of Hyperliquid”

Matthew Sigel reacted to the news, calling it a major milestone. He described it as a clear validation of Hyperliquid’s status as an independent Layer 1.

Analyst DeFiyst highlighted this as a “last-ditch effort” to save the $5.3 billion USDC on Hyperliquid that is expected to be swapped into USDH. He notes that while this represents only about 7% of USDC in circulation, it could account for 12–15% of Circle’s revenue once fees paid to exchanges and chains are considered. 

USDH Set to Launch

This comes ahead of Hyperliquid’s upcoming native stablecoin, USDH. Native Markets has secured the USDH ticker. This followed a community-led governance process and a competitive bidding phase that included major firms like Paxos, BitGo, Ethena, and Frax, highlighting strong community support.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.138+1.17%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002645+2.67%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004665+0.06%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy. Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.99+0.44%
Major
MAJOR$0.16162+0.89%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:01
Share
Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Solana price prediction has assessed momentum after $198M in inflows and FORD’s $1.58B purchase, plus Pantera’s $1.1B stake. Price has traded in a rising channel, testing $270–$300; RSI mid-60s, MACD positive. Base case has remained $500–$600 for 2025; $1,000 has looked unlikely.
Solana
SOL$238.45+1.73%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 02:44
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Eric Trump Announces American Bitcoin Launch, Lauds BTC As 'Modern-Day Gold'

Santander’s Openbank launches crypto trading in Germany, eyes Spain