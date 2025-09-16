Circle Launches USDC on HyperEVM Chain

Circle has launched native USDC and the upgraded CCTP V2 on HyperEVM, the high-speed chain within the Hyperliquid ecosystem. This lets developers, traders, and institutions access USDC directly on HyperEVM and make seamless cross-chain deposits from over a dozen networks. With this upgrade, users can deposit USDC into HyperCore for trading or use it for fast, stable payments and financial apps on HyperEVM. The launch strengthens Hyperliquid’s DeFi and trading infrastructure.

