Circle Mints $500 Million USDC in $250 Million Batches, Hits $25 Billion USDC on Solana in 2025

Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, has minted multiple large batches of USDC in recent days, including several $250 million issuances on August 21 and August 25, 2025. On August 25 alone, Circle issued a total of $500 million in USDC, with $250 million minted on the Ethereum blockchain and another $250 million on the Solana blockchain. This activity contributes to Circle’s total USDC supply minted on Solana reaching $25 billion in 2025. These mintings reflect ongoing liquidity expansion in the USDC stablecoin market across multiple blockchain platforms.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.