Circle: Native USDC is listed on HyperEVM, supporting multi-chain and cross-chain deposits and withdrawals

PANews reported on September 16th that Circle announced the launch of native USDC and CCTP V2 on HyperEVM within the Hyperliquid ecosystem . Developers, institutions, and traders can now access USDC on HyperEVM and securely access cross-chain deposits and withdrawals from over ten blockchains via CCTP V2. USDC is a fully-reserve, regulated stablecoin that supports institutional deposits and withdrawals through Circle Mint and HyperEVM application integration. The official mainnet and testnet contract addresses have been announced, and USDC redemption is now open on the testnet. Initial partners include Across Protocol and Stargate Finance . Officials stated that direct interoperability between HyperEVM and HyperCore will be implemented in the future.

