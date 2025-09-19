Circle unveils CCTP V2 for seamless USDC crosschain transfers with Stellar

Key Takeaways
- Circle’s CCTP V2 now supports the Stellar blockchain, allowing direct USDC transfers between Stellar and other networks.
- CCTP V2 eliminates the need for wrapped tokens or traditional bridges, reducing security risks in cross-chain transactions.
Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol Version 2 (CCTP V2) now supports Stellar, the decentralized blockchain platform designed for cross-border payments. Today’s integration enables seamless USDC transfers between Stellar and other blockchain networks.
CCTP V2 allows users to move USD Coin, the stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, across different blockchains without requiring wrapped tokens or traditional bridges that can introduce security risks.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/circle-unveils-cctp-v2-for-usdc-crosschain-transfers-with-stellar/