Circle Unveils Gateway to Simplify USDC Transfers Across Blockchains

By: Coindoo
2025/08/21 00:00
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999--%

Announced on August 19, the platform is built to solve one of the biggest headaches for institutions — liquidity fragmentation. Today, companies often have to spread USDC across several networks and manually rebalance funds.

Gateway eliminates that complexity by providing a single, unified balance usable on Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Ethereum, Optimism, Polygon, and Unichain, with more chains — including Circle’s upcoming Arc network — to be added later.

Gateway blends smart contracts with an off-chain attestation layer, enabling fast, secure transfers between chains while keeping assets under the depositor’s control.

Fund movements require user signatures plus Gateway attestations, and a trustless fallback system lets users recover funds after seven days if the API is offline.

READ MORE:

Congress Moves Closer to Historic Crypto Law as Trump Signals Support

The platform is aimed at payment processors, exchanges, custodians, wallet providers, and DeFi traders who need faster and more capital-efficient stablecoin management. Instead of parking liquidity on each chain, users deposit USDC once and can deploy it anywhere instantly.

Circle has been steadily expanding stablecoin infrastructure this year. In April, it launched the Refund Protocol to handle transaction disputes without intermediaries. Later in 2025, it plans to debut Arc, a dedicated blockchain for enterprise-grade payments and capital markets, with USDC as its default gas token.

Together, these initiatives highlight Circle’s push to strengthen USDC’s role at the core of digital finance, making it easier for institutions to treat stablecoins as part of everyday financial infrastructure.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Circle Unveils Gateway to Simplify USDC Transfers Across Blockchains appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

TLDR Sonic Labs Targets ETF Launch to Drive $50M Institutional Token Exposure $100M NASDAQ PIPE to Boost Sonic’s Long-Term Institutional DeFi Strategy 150M S Tokens Power Sonic USA’s Expansion & Regulatory Engagement Push Sonic Labs Proposes Bold Token Plan to Fuel Growth and TradFi Alignment ETF, PIPE, Sonic USA: 3-Pronged Token Strategy to Accelerate Sonic [...] The post Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19874+2.38%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001763-5.97%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01403+3.31%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/21 01:10
Share
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
U
U$0.019-5.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10072+1.84%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002087--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Share
Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

TLDR Q3 2025 EPS of $2.05 vs. $1.93 expected, revenue of $2.88B vs. $2.79B estimate Stock trades at $240.37, up 4.31% during earnings release on Aug 20, 2025 Returned $1.6B to shareholders via dividends and buybacks in Q3 Declared quarterly dividend of $0.99 per share, payable Sept 16, 2025 Forecasting Q4 revenue of $3.0B with [...] The post Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook appeared first on CoinCentral.
Octavia
VIA$0.0159+12.76%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/21 01:26
Share

Trending News

More

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike

China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins in Major Policy Reversal