Circle introduces Arc blockchain refund protocol, enhancing compliance, fraud prevention, and escrow dispute resolution, boosting institutional trust in stablecoin transactions. Circle has unveiled a refund protocol on its Arc blockchain. The system aims to address fraud, compliance issues, and irreversibility challenges in stablecoin transactions. Disputed payments will be placed into escrow until an arbiter has […] The post Circle Unveils On-Chain Refund Protocol for Arc Blockchain appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Circle introduces Arc blockchain refund protocol, enhancing compliance, fraud prevention, and escrow dispute resolution, boosting institutional trust in stablecoin transactions. Circle has unveiled a refund protocol on its Arc blockchain. The system aims to address fraud, compliance issues, and irreversibility challenges in stablecoin transactions. Disputed payments will be placed into escrow until an arbiter has […] The post Circle Unveils On-Chain Refund Protocol for Arc Blockchain appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Circle Unveils On-Chain Refund Protocol for Arc Blockchain

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/27 23:00
ARC
ARC$0.002831+0.78%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004048-1.38%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01603-2.84%

Circle introduces Arc blockchain refund protocol, enhancing compliance, fraud prevention, and escrow dispute resolution, boosting institutional trust in stablecoin transactions.

Circle has unveiled a refund protocol on its Arc blockchain. The system aims to address fraud, compliance issues, and irreversibility challenges in stablecoin transactions. Disputed payments will be placed into escrow until an arbiter has authorized a refund. This mechanism combines blockchain finality with flexible resolution, giving institutions more confidence.

Arc Blockchain Enhances Compliance with On-Chain Dispute Resolution

For another, Arc, which was launched back in August 2025, was designed for enterprise-grade transactions. It is concerned with payments, foreign exchange and capital markets. The compliance nature of the blockchain takes precedence and facilitates instant USDC settlement for banks and treasury desks.

Related Reading: Circle and Crossmint Team Up to Expand USDC Stablecoin Across Blockchains | Live Bitcoin News

By adding a refund protocol, Circle is adding to Arc’s institutional appeal. The feature is modeled after merchant refunds in the traditional finance space but takes place completely on-chain, enabling greater speed and transparency and mitigating the risk of fraud.

The process is rather simple. Payments under dispute go to escrow, and they will stay there until they are resolved. An arbiter is appointed by both parties to decide the issue. This structure doesn’t reverse transactions but does have fairness. Circle explained that the design compromises between the finality of the blockchains and the necessity to resolve disputes in the physical world. Analysts propose that such innovation bridges the gap between decentralized finance and the existing systems of finance.

A Circle spokesperson said it’s a protocol that was built with transparency in mind. “The Refund Protocol aims to strike the balance between the finality of transactions on the blockchain and flexibility for settling disputes,” they said. This attests to a broader trend, say industry observers. In addition, institutions require features that imitate the protections of traditional financial institutions without sacrificing the benefits of blockchain. Circle’s approach accounts for both of those expectations at the same time.

Industry Reactions Highlight Potential for Wider Stablecoin Adoption

Analysts hailed Circle’s action as a major move. They observed that areas of challenge in fraud prevention and dispute management continues to be the key impediments to institutional adoption of a stablecoin. One observer put it that the industry is “solving problems it created itself, rediscovering why the traditional financial system works the way it does.” This sentiment often helps retention how important it is to implement familiar safeguards within blockchain environments to help build trust among conservative institutions.

The protocol is also coming as the regulatory landscape is becoming clearer. Authorities in key markets have made more supportive frameworks for digital assets. By recognizing and aligning with compliance requirements, Circle is positioning Arc as a blockchain that has institutional-grade use case potential. Moreover, this makes it an attractive service to banks and financial institutions that are looking for reliable economic settlement systems.

In conclusion, Circle’s refund protocol is a signal of important evolution. It deals with the issue of blockchain irreversibility and maintains efficiency. By combining speed, transparency, and safeguards, Arc is showing how stablecoins both can and will work within regulated environments. This innovation could help to set a new industry standard, heightening trust in the use of blockchain for finance and ushering in a new era of wider institutional adoption.

The post Circle Unveils On-Chain Refund Protocol for Arc Blockchain appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

De Britse financiële waakhond, de FCA, komt in 2026 met nieuwe regels speciaal voor crypto bedrijven. Wat direct opvalt: de toezichthouder laat enkele klassieke financiële verplichtingen los om beter aan te sluiten op de snelle en grillige wereld van digitale activa. Tegelijkertijd wordt er extra nadruk gelegd op digitale beveiliging,... Het bericht FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2272-0.43%
MANTRA
OM$0.1654+0.60%
OP
OP$0.6686+0.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:33
Share
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0.01522-1.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.06728+4.79%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013589-0.46%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Share
Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin!

Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin!

The post Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the number of Bitcoin (BTC) treasury companies continues to increase day by day, another Nasdaq-listed company has announced its purchase of BTC. Accordingly, live broadcast and e-commerce company GD Culture Group announced a $787.5 million Bitcoin purchase agreement. According to the official statement, GD Culture Group announced that they have entered into an equity agreement to acquire assets worth $875 million, including 7,500 Bitcoins, from Pallas Capital Holding, a company registered in the British Virgin Islands. GD Culture will issue approximately 39.2 million shares of common stock in exchange for all of Pallas Capital’s assets, including $875.4 million worth of Bitcoin. GD Culture CEO Xiaojian Wang said the acquisition deal will directly support the company’s plan to build a strong and diversified crypto asset reserve while capitalizing on the growing institutional acceptance of Bitcoin as a reserve asset and store of value. With this acquisition, GD Culture is expected to become the 14th largest publicly traded Bitcoin holding company. The number of companies adopting Bitcoin treasury strategies has increased significantly, exceeding 190 by 2025. Immediately after the deal was announced, GD Culture shares fell 28.16% to $6.99, their biggest drop in a year. As you may also recall, GD Culture announced in May that it would create a cryptocurrency reserve. At this point, the company announced that they plan to invest in Bitcoin and President Donald Trump’s official meme coin, TRUMP token, through the issuance of up to $300 million in stock. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/another-nasdaq-listed-company-announces-massive-bitcoin-btc-purchase-becomes-14th-largest-company-theyll-also-invest-in-trump-linked-altcoin/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.546-0.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,389.98-0.43%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000389-3.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:06
Share

Trending News

More

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin!

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

XRP Gains Shariah Compliance Approval in Bahrain