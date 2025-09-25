Circle Ventures Partners with Crossmint to Expand USDC Access for AI and Humans

Circle Ventures, the venture capital arm of stablecoin issuer Circle, has formed a new partnership with crypto infrastructure firm Crossmint. The collaboration aims to expand USDC stablecoin access across multiple blockchain networks.
The partnership targets billions of users worldwide, including both humans and AI agents. Crossmint will integrate its wallets and APIs for stablecoin onramps and payment orchestration with USDC infrastructure.
Crossmint described the collaboration as laying groundwork for faster financial systems. The company said the partnership would enable near-instant money transfers with global access for both human users and machine systems.
The partnership comes as AI agents are expected to become major users of blockchain technology. Industry experts predict these agents will unlock new opportunities for e-commerce applications on blockchain networks.
Two Coinbase developers, Kevin Leffew and Lincoln Murr, outlined potential AI agent use cases. They said AI agents could use stablecoins to pay for self-driving taxi costs and publish content automatically.
Stablecoins are gaining traction in countries facing economic instability and high inflation rates. Argentina serves as a prime example where citizens use “crypto caves” to purchase US dollar stablecoins.
These purchases help Argentinians bypass strict government currency controls. The stablecoins also provide protection against the country’s high inflation rates.
MoneyGram recently launched a crypto payments app in Colombia using Crossmint’s infrastructure. The app allows Colombian users to receive and store USDC as an alternative to the weakening peso.
MoneyGram serves over 50 million customers across more than 190 countries. This expansion increases the number of users who can access Crossmint’s stablecoin saving technology.
Despite new partnerships, Tether’s USDT remains the dominant stablecoin in the market. USDT recorded nearly $100 billion in trading volume over the past 24 hours.
USDC’s trading volume reached $10.3 billion in the same period according to CoinGecko data. This represents roughly one-tenth of USDT’s volume.
USDT maintains a market capitalization of $173 billion. USDC’s market cap stands at $74.1 billion, less than half of USDT’s size.
The USDT supply on the Tron network exceeded $80 billion in June. Tron’s fast and low-cost transfers make USDT popular for digital dollar transfers in developing countries.
Crossmint announced another partnership this week with the Tempo blockchain team. Tempo operates as a layer-1 payments-focused blockchain network.
This partnership forms part of Crossmint’s broader strategy to increase stablecoin adoption. The collaboration extends Crossmint’s reach across different blockchain ecosystems.
Tempo received backing from major industry players during its development phase. Payments infrastructure platform Stripe, which processed over $1.4 trillion in volume during 2024, served as an incubator for the project.
Crypto investment firm Paradigm also participated in Tempo’s incubation process. This backing provides Tempo with connections to established financial and crypto industry networks.
Crossmint continues expanding its partnerships to drive stablecoin adoption across multiple blockchain networks and use cases.
