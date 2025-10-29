Citi Partners With Coinbase on Institutional Crypto Payments — Could XRP, ETH and SOL Become the Pipes Banks Quietly Use?

Citi has teamed up with Coinbase for institutional crypto payments, sparking curiosity about the potential leaders in this new financial landscape. The collaboration may signal a broader shift in how banks handle digital transactions. Could digital assets like XRP, ETH, and SOL become the essential infrastructure behind the scenes? Discover the key players poised for growth. XRP Shows Slight Gains and Potential Breakout Signs Source: tradingview XRP is currently priced around the mid-two dollars, shifting between two dollars and forty-three cents and two dollars and seventy-seven cents. The coin shows a slight uptick of almost nine percent over the past week, hinting at possible upward movement. If it can break the nearest resistance just under two dollars and ninety cents, it might aim for a second resistance over three dollars, representing about a fifteen percent potential rise. With the current RSI around fifty-three, XRP is neither overbought nor oversold, indicating balanced trading. This stable range offers XRP a chance to strengthen, although its journey has been a roller coaster as shown by a six-month boost of over nineteen percent. Ethereum Continues Steady Path Amidst Market Volatility Source: tradingview Ethereum is trading between nearly $3850 and $4310, showing a stable pattern. It faces resistance at around $4480, but if broken, could surge towards $4940, representing a potential gain of over 10%. Support lies near $3550, providing a cushion for its current price range. Despite a slight monthly dip of a little less than 4%, Ethereum’s six-month growth is impressive at over 115%. Its relative strength index is just under 37, suggesting it’s not oversold, while the 10-day and 100-day moving averages show little deviation. In summary, while short-term changes are modest, Ethereum shows strong potential for continued growth. Solana Inches Upwards with Potential for Strong Gains Source: tradingview Solana (SOL) is currently trading between $184 and $209, showing a slight upward trend with a weekly gain of nearly 6%. The coin is trying to break past its nearest resistance level at $218. If it manages this, it could aim for the next level at around $243. In six months, Solana's price has jumped about 30%, indicating solid growth potential. Its immediate support is at $168, giving it a base to build upon. With technical signals like the RSI near neutral, the coin could rise over 15% if it surpasses its resistance points. This positions Solana as a potential growth candidate in the crypto market. Conclusion The partnership between Citi and Coinbase signifies a major step in integrating traditional banking with cryptocurrency. XRP, ETH, and SOL have the potential to become the underlying systems that support these new payment solutions. 