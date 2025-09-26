The post Citi Revised Its Major Prediction Regarding Cryptocurrencies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Citi predicts that the stablecoin market will make a big splash in the next five years. According to the bank’s new report, stablecoin issuance could reach $1.9 trillion by 2030. The previous estimate was $1.6 trillion. In an optimistic scenario, that figure could reach as much as $4 trillion. The report, authored by Ronit Ghose, Global Head of Future Finance at Citi Institute, and Ryan Rugg, Global Head of Digital Assets at Citi Services, described stablecoins as “the ChatGPT moment in institutional blockchain adoption.” The report estimates that the $1.9 trillion stablecoin issuance could support approximately $100 trillion in annual transactions. However, it notes that this amount is still small compared to the $5 trillion to $10 trillion that major banks transfer every day. Citi argued that stablecoins “help us reimagine, rather than disrupt,” the current system, but also noted that these tools cannot provide solutions in every area. It noted that many countries already use low-cost instant payment systems, particularly for local payments, and that cross-border transactions remain the main problem. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/citi-revised-its-major-prediction-regarding-cryptocurrencies/The post Citi Revised Its Major Prediction Regarding Cryptocurrencies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Citi predicts that the stablecoin market will make a big splash in the next five years. According to the bank’s new report, stablecoin issuance could reach $1.9 trillion by 2030. The previous estimate was $1.6 trillion. In an optimistic scenario, that figure could reach as much as $4 trillion. The report, authored by Ronit Ghose, Global Head of Future Finance at Citi Institute, and Ryan Rugg, Global Head of Digital Assets at Citi Services, described stablecoins as “the ChatGPT moment in institutional blockchain adoption.” The report estimates that the $1.9 trillion stablecoin issuance could support approximately $100 trillion in annual transactions. However, it notes that this amount is still small compared to the $5 trillion to $10 trillion that major banks transfer every day. Citi argued that stablecoins “help us reimagine, rather than disrupt,” the current system, but also noted that these tools cannot provide solutions in every area. It noted that many countries already use low-cost instant payment systems, particularly for local payments, and that cross-border transactions remain the main problem. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/citi-revised-its-major-prediction-regarding-cryptocurrencies/

Citi Revised Its Major Prediction Regarding Cryptocurrencies

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 13:44
Major
MAJOR$0.12025-7.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016622-2.48%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07183-2.94%
1
1$0.009093-29.10%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12257-2.43%

Citi predicts that the stablecoin market will make a big splash in the next five years.

According to the bank’s new report, stablecoin issuance could reach $1.9 trillion by 2030. The previous estimate was $1.6 trillion. In an optimistic scenario, that figure could reach as much as $4 trillion.

The report, authored by Ronit Ghose, Global Head of Future Finance at Citi Institute, and Ryan Rugg, Global Head of Digital Assets at Citi Services, described stablecoins as “the ChatGPT moment in institutional blockchain adoption.”

The report estimates that the $1.9 trillion stablecoin issuance could support approximately $100 trillion in annual transactions. However, it notes that this amount is still small compared to the $5 trillion to $10 trillion that major banks transfer every day.

Citi argued that stablecoins “help us reimagine, rather than disrupt,” the current system, but also noted that these tools cannot provide solutions in every area. It noted that many countries already use low-cost instant payment systems, particularly for local payments, and that cross-border transactions remain the main problem.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/citi-revised-its-major-prediction-regarding-cryptocurrencies/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales offload 200 million XRP leaving market uncertainty behind. XRP faces potential collapse as whales drive major price shifts. Is XRP’s future in danger after massive sell-off by whales? XRP’s price has been under intense pressure recently as whales reportedly offloaded a staggering 200 million XRP over the past two weeks. This massive sell-off has raised alarms across the cryptocurrency community, as many wonder if the market is on the brink of collapse or just undergoing a temporary correction. According to crypto analyst Ali (@ali_charts), this surge in whale activity correlates directly with the price fluctuations seen in the past few weeks. XRP experienced a sharp spike in late July and early August, but the price quickly reversed as whales began to sell their holdings in large quantities. The increased volume during this period highlights the intensity of the sell-off, leaving many traders to question the future of XRP’s value. Whales have offloaded around 200 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/MiSQPpDwZM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 17, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Is at a Tipping Point: Will It Break or Crash Soon? Can XRP Recover or Is a Bigger Decline Ahead? As the market absorbs the effects of the whale offload, technical indicators suggest that XRP may be facing a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently sitting at 53.05, signals a neutral market stance, indicating that XRP could move in either direction. This leaves traders uncertain whether the XRP will break above its current resistance levels or continue to fall as more whales sell off their holdings. Source: Tradingview Additionally, the Bollinger Bands, suggest that XRP is nearing the upper limits of its range. This often points to a potential slowdown or pullback in price, further raising concerns about the future direction of the XRP. With the price currently around $3.02, many are questioning whether XRP can regain its footing or if it will continue to decline. The Aftermath of Whale Activity: Is XRP’s Future in Danger? Despite the large sell-off, XRP is not yet showing signs of total collapse. However, the market remains fragile, and the price is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. With whales continuing to influence price movements, many investors are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse or intensify. The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether XRP can stabilize or face further declines. The combination of whale offloading and technical indicators suggest that XRP’s price is at a crossroads. Traders and investors alike are waiting for clear signals to determine if the XRP will bounce back or continue its downward trajectory. Also Read: Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy The post Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0.010826+8.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07326-12.69%
Movement
MOVE$0.1093-3.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:42
Share
Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Nine major European banks are launching a MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin, aiming for faster, low-cost payments by 2026.   Nine leading European banks have joined forces to launch a euro-denominated stablecoin. They are aiming to challenge the dominance of US-based stablecoins like USDT and USDC.  This stablecoin, fully compliant with the EU’s MiCA, will offer faster, […] The post Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Major
MAJOR$0.12005-8.03%
Unite
UNITE$0.0004003-0.04%
Wink
LIKE$0.007637-3.42%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 12:00
Share
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

PANews reported on September 26th that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $251 million on September 25th, Eastern Time, marking the fourth consecutive day of net outflows. Fidelity FETH saw a net outflow of $158 million, with a cumulative net inflow of $2.586 billion; Grayscale ETHE saw a net outflow of $30.2657 million, with a cumulative net outflow of $4.592 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF is US$25.591 billion, and its net assets account for 5.46% of the total market value of Ethereum, with a historical cumulative net inflow of US$13.373 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00007367-16.16%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00512-7.24%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 11:58
Share

Trending News

More

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

XRP Slump Worsens, Sheds 4% — Analyst Says Coin Can Rebound When This Happens