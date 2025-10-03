Citi Sees Bitcoin (BTC) Hitting $181K in 2026 as ETF Flows Drive Crypto Higher

Citi (C) sees crypto heading into the new year with modest but meaningful momentum, projecting upside for both bitcoin BTC$120,282.14 and ether ETH$4,479.21 into year-end and beyond, the Wall Street bank said in a report on Wednesday.

For year-end 2025, Citi now expects to peg bitcoin at $133,000, a slight trim from its prior $135,000 forecast, and ether at $4,500, up from $4,300.

The bank’s scenarios still span wide ranges: bitcoin could finish as high as $156,000 if equity markets rally and flows accelerate, or as low as $83,000 under recessionary conditions. Ether’s upside bull case stands at $6,100, while its bear case remains considerably lower.

Bitcoin was trading around $119,550 at publication time, while ether was at $4,407.

Looking 12 months out, Citi sets a bitcoin target of $181,000, with the call entirely premised on sustained inflows, particularly through exchange-traded fund (ETFs). The bank expects ether to hit $5,400 in a years time.

Citi says bitcoin is better positioned to capture new inflows thanks to its scale and “digital gold” narrative, while ether may benefit from staking and DeFi-linked yields

Favorable regulation, particularly in the U.S., should act as a tailwind, but Citi cautions that macro risks such as recessionary pressures could still derail the bull case.

Read more: Wall Street Bank Citigroup Sees Ether Falling to $4,300 by Year-End