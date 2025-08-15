Citigroup eyes custody and payment services for crypto ETFs, stablecoins

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/15 04:11
Citigroup is looking to make a further foray into the crypto and blockchain ecosystem with custody and payments solutions for stablecoins and crypto exchange-traded funds.

Summary
  • Citigroup is exploring expansion into stablecoin payments and cryptocurrency ETFs custody.
  • The U.S. bank joins other leading financial firms in considering crypto services.

The U.S. banking giant is considering a move into crypto custody, stablecoin payments, and other services as leading banks and financial institutions increasingly embrace crypto.

In a report, Reuters cites a top executive at Citigroup as saying the bank wants to tap into the crypto momentum as Washington signals a pro-crypto regulatory shift. Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, and Fiserv are among the top financial firms taking an aggressive approach to their expansion into the cryptocurrency space.

The landmark stablecoin law and other regulatory guidelines, including for banks, have helped spotlight the opportunity across stablecoins and crypto custody. 

Citigroup eyes crypto ETFs custody market

Citi already offers a tokenized asset solution, using blockchain for U.S. dollar payments and transfers between bank accounts in London, New York, and Hong Kong. The service allows for 24-hour transfers.

As well as stablecoins, Citi plans to enter the crypto exchange-traded funds as a custody service provider. 

This area of the rapidly expanding digital asset market has received notable traction since the Securities and Exchange Commission approved the first spot crypto ETF with Bitcoin (BTC) spot ETFs in 2024. Demand has pushed the total net assets in spot Bitcoin ETFs to over $158.6 billion, with the largest BTC ETF being the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust with $91 billion in net assets. 

Other issuers include Fidelity Investments, Grayscale, Ark & 21Shares and Bitwise.

Citi’s plans will see it enter a market currently dominated by U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase.

The crypto behemoth serves as custodian for over 80% of the existing crypto ETFs. Citi and State Street first revealed plans to enter the crypto custody space in February, coinciding with Citi’s launch of the CIDAP digital asset platform.

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
