Citigroup forecasts $1.9 trillion in stablecoins by 2030.

Citigroup’s “Stablecoins 2030” report predicts a significant escalation in stablecoin issuance, ranging from $1.90 trillion to $4 trillion by 2030, significantly impacting the global cryptocurrency market.

The report forecasts potential transaction volumes up to $200 trillion annually, indicating stablecoins’ expanding role in digital finance, influenced by their velocity akin to fiat currencies.

Citigroup’s $1.9 Trillion Stablecoin Vision for 2030

Citigroup’s recent report highlights a potential surge in stablecoin issuance, forecasting a baseline of $1.9 trillion by 2030. In an optimistic view, this could escalate to $4 trillion in issuance. Stablecoin circulation is expected to support around $100 trillion in annual transactions, driven by increased velocity akin to fiat transactions.

Current market data from DefiLlama indicates the stablecoin market stands at approximately $296.8 billion, with USDT holding a dominant share of 58.75%. This projected growth signals that stablecoins may play a pivotal role in broadening financial market capabilities and enhancing DeFi-related activities.

Although no direct statements from major executives or key figures like Arthur Hayes, CZ, or Vitalik have surfaced regarding this report, the projected growth could influence developer sentiment and promote scalability and compliance solutions. Regulatory bodies and financial analysts continue to examine these implications.

Technological and Regulatory Shifts Expected with Stablecoin Growth

Did you know? The anticipated $100 trillion stablecoin transaction volume by 2030 stems from a projected velocity equal to current fiat transaction speeds, exceeding historical cryptocurrency adoption rates.

Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,007.81, with a market cap of 483.76 billion dollars and dominates 12.82% of the cryptocurrency market. Recent trading volume hit $18.98 billion, marking a 48.96% decrease. Price adjustments show a diverse trajectory with a 61.95% increase over 90 days as documented by CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:25 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team anticipates this surge in stablecoin usage could drive technological advancements in transaction systems and regulatory discussions around digital currency compliance. Market trends suggest expanding DeFi ecosystems, rooting for robust infrastructure capable of supporting vast transaction volumes.