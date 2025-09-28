The post Citigroup Forecasts $1.9 Trillion in Stablecoins by 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Citigroup forecasts $1.9 trillion in stablecoins by 2030. Stablecoins could support $100 trillion transactions. Potential impact on DeFi and trading sectors. Citigroup’s “Stablecoins 2030” report predicts a significant escalation in stablecoin issuance, ranging from $1.90 trillion to $4 trillion by 2030, significantly impacting the global cryptocurrency market. The report forecasts potential transaction volumes up to $200 trillion annually, indicating stablecoins’ expanding role in digital finance, influenced by their velocity akin to fiat currencies. Citigroup’s $1.9 Trillion Stablecoin Vision for 2030 Citigroup’s recent report highlights a potential surge in stablecoin issuance, forecasting a baseline of $1.9 trillion by 2030. In an optimistic view, this could escalate to $4 trillion in issuance. Stablecoin circulation is expected to support around $100 trillion in annual transactions, driven by increased velocity akin to fiat transactions. Current market data from DefiLlama indicates the stablecoin market stands at approximately $296.8 billion, with USDT holding a dominant share of 58.75%. This projected growth signals that stablecoins may play a pivotal role in broadening financial market capabilities and enhancing DeFi-related activities. Although no direct statements from major executives or key figures like Arthur Hayes, CZ, or Vitalik have surfaced regarding this report, the projected growth could influence developer sentiment and promote scalability and compliance solutions. Regulatory bodies and financial analysts continue to examine these implications. “I am the project initiator, I set the vision, assembled the team, raised funds, and I am the final decision-maker…” – S.Y Lee, CEO, Story expressed this generally on executive roles, providing context on leadership approaches in such innovative sectors, as noted in a ChainCatcher interview. Technological and Regulatory Shifts Expected with Stablecoin Growth Did you know? The anticipated $100 trillion stablecoin transaction volume by 2030 stems from a projected velocity equal to current fiat transaction speeds, exceeding historical cryptocurrency adoption rates.… The post Citigroup Forecasts $1.9 Trillion in Stablecoins by 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Citigroup forecasts $1.9 trillion in stablecoins by 2030. Stablecoins could support $100 trillion transactions. Potential impact on DeFi and trading sectors. Citigroup’s “Stablecoins 2030” report predicts a significant escalation in stablecoin issuance, ranging from $1.90 trillion to $4 trillion by 2030, significantly impacting the global cryptocurrency market. The report forecasts potential transaction volumes up to $200 trillion annually, indicating stablecoins’ expanding role in digital finance, influenced by their velocity akin to fiat currencies. Citigroup’s $1.9 Trillion Stablecoin Vision for 2030 Citigroup’s recent report highlights a potential surge in stablecoin issuance, forecasting a baseline of $1.9 trillion by 2030. In an optimistic view, this could escalate to $4 trillion in issuance. Stablecoin circulation is expected to support around $100 trillion in annual transactions, driven by increased velocity akin to fiat transactions. Current market data from DefiLlama indicates the stablecoin market stands at approximately $296.8 billion, with USDT holding a dominant share of 58.75%. This projected growth signals that stablecoins may play a pivotal role in broadening financial market capabilities and enhancing DeFi-related activities. Although no direct statements from major executives or key figures like Arthur Hayes, CZ, or Vitalik have surfaced regarding this report, the projected growth could influence developer sentiment and promote scalability and compliance solutions. Regulatory bodies and financial analysts continue to examine these implications. “I am the project initiator, I set the vision, assembled the team, raised funds, and I am the final decision-maker…” – S.Y Lee, CEO, Story expressed this generally on executive roles, providing context on leadership approaches in such innovative sectors, as noted in a ChainCatcher interview. Technological and Regulatory Shifts Expected with Stablecoin Growth Did you know? The anticipated $100 trillion stablecoin transaction volume by 2030 stems from a projected velocity equal to current fiat transaction speeds, exceeding historical cryptocurrency adoption rates.…

Citigroup Forecasts $1.9 Trillion in Stablecoins by 2030

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 16:30
1
1$0,006749-12,56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011328+8,70%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001487--%
VisionGame
VISION$0,0002817-2,96%
MAY
MAY$0,03853-0,23%
Key Points:
  • Citigroup forecasts $1.9 trillion in stablecoins by 2030.
  • Stablecoins could support $100 trillion transactions.
  • Potential impact on DeFi and trading sectors.

Citigroup’s “Stablecoins 2030” report predicts a significant escalation in stablecoin issuance, ranging from $1.90 trillion to $4 trillion by 2030, significantly impacting the global cryptocurrency market.

The report forecasts potential transaction volumes up to $200 trillion annually, indicating stablecoins’ expanding role in digital finance, influenced by their velocity akin to fiat currencies.

Citigroup’s $1.9 Trillion Stablecoin Vision for 2030

Citigroup’s recent report highlights a potential surge in stablecoin issuance, forecasting a baseline of $1.9 trillion by 2030. In an optimistic view, this could escalate to $4 trillion in issuance. Stablecoin circulation is expected to support around $100 trillion in annual transactions, driven by increased velocity akin to fiat transactions.

Current market data from DefiLlama indicates the stablecoin market stands at approximately $296.8 billion, with USDT holding a dominant share of 58.75%. This projected growth signals that stablecoins may play a pivotal role in broadening financial market capabilities and enhancing DeFi-related activities.

Although no direct statements from major executives or key figures like Arthur Hayes, CZ, or Vitalik have surfaced regarding this report, the projected growth could influence developer sentiment and promote scalability and compliance solutions. Regulatory bodies and financial analysts continue to examine these implications.

Technological and Regulatory Shifts Expected with Stablecoin Growth

Did you know? The anticipated $100 trillion stablecoin transaction volume by 2030 stems from a projected velocity equal to current fiat transaction speeds, exceeding historical cryptocurrency adoption rates.

Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,007.81, with a market cap of 483.76 billion dollars and dominates 12.82% of the cryptocurrency market. Recent trading volume hit $18.98 billion, marking a 48.96% decrease. Price adjustments show a diverse trajectory with a 61.95% increase over 90 days as documented by CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:25 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team anticipates this surge in stablecoin usage could drive technological advancements in transaction systems and regulatory discussions around digital currency compliance. Market trends suggest expanding DeFi ecosystems, rooting for robust infrastructure capable of supporting vast transaction volumes.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/citigroup-stablecoin-forecast-2030/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus

The post BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Curacao, Curacao, September 17th, 2025, Chainwire BetFury steps onto the stage of SBC Summit Lisbon 2025 — one of the key gatherings in the iGaming calendar. From 16 to 18 September, the platform showcases its brand strength, deepens affiliate connections, and outlines its plans for global expansion. BetFury continues to play a role in the evolving crypto and iGaming partnership landscape. BetFury’s Participation at SBC Summit The SBC Summit gathers over 25,000 delegates, including 6,000+ affiliates — the largest concentration of affiliate professionals in iGaming. For BetFury, this isn’t just visibility, it’s a strategic chance to present its Affiliate Program to the right audience. Face-to-face meetings, dedicated networking zones, and affiliate-focused sessions make Lisbon the ideal ground to build new partnerships and strengthen existing ones. BetFury Meets Affiliate Leaders at its Massive Stand BetFury arrives at the summit with a massive stand placed right in the center of the Affiliate zone. Designed as a true meeting hub, the stand combines large LED screens, a sleek interior, and the best coffee at the event — but its core mission goes far beyond style. Here, BetFury’s team welcomes partners and affiliates to discuss tailored collaborations, explore growth opportunities across multiple GEOs, and expand its global Affiliate Program. To make the experience even more engaging, the stand also hosts: Affiliate Lottery — a branded drum filled with exclusive offers and personalized deals for affiliates. Merch Kits — premium giveaways to boost brand recognition and leave visitors with a lasting conference memory. Besides, at SBC Summit Lisbon, attendees have a chance to meet the BetFury team along…
Threshold
T$0,01466-3,86%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,0381+0,79%
Moonveil
MORE$0,07636+2,20%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:20
Share
Investors Shift Toward Altcoins in Crypto Market

Investors Shift Toward Altcoins in Crypto Market

The post Investors Shift Toward Altcoins in Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A recent study by CoinGecko, a platform specializing in cryptocurrency data, has highlighted an evolving trend in the investment preferences of cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The survey, which included 2,549 participants, indicates that Bitcoin is no longer the automatic choice for initial investment for many. Continue Reading:Investors Shift Toward Altcoins in Crypto Market Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/investors-shift-toward-altcoins-in-crypto-market
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011327+8,66%
LayerNet
NET$0,00007317--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 16:23
Share
5 Coins to Buy as Trump’s UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus

5 Coins to Buy as Trump’s UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus

The post 5 Coins to Buy as Trump’s UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Donald Trump lands in the UK, expect £10,000–£20,000 caps on stablecoin holdings, a consultation from the FCA, and a push for UK-US alignment in crypto rules—all within the next few weeks. If regulation shifts even a few degrees, the ripple effects could send some coins flying and others crashing. Here are 5 picks that stand out as promising in this volatile, policy-fueled moment. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – The Top Coin for Explosive Growth At the front of the pack is Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a fresh meme coin that has quickly captured market attention. Unlike other chains, it is designed in a way that prevents sniper bots from working, giving early buyers a genuine advantage. This distinctive feature makes Little Pepe (LILPEPE) unique among the growing meme token market. Its presale has been a huge success, now in the thirteenth stage with tokens priced at $0.0022. The twelfth stage sold out earlier than planned, showing how demand is far outpacing expectations. Over $25.97 million has already been raised, and momentum is building daily. Experts who have guided some of the biggest meme projects in history are backing Little Pepe (LILPEPE), and its CoinMarketCap listing has only accelerated visibility. Analysts forecast that it could soar once new regulations are confirmed, especially as Trump’s UK visit highlights the importance of transparency and innovation in crypto markets.  Buying at presale prices gives investors the chance to get in early before potential listings on major exchanges send prices higher. To add to the excitement, the LILPEPE team has launched a mega giveaway for buyers between stages 12 and 17. The top buyer will win 5 ETH, the second 3 ETH, the third 2 ETH, and 15 random buyers will receive 0.5 ETH each. Its roadmap shows bold plans ahead, setting it up as one…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,498-0,37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011327+8,66%
EPNS
PUSH$0,0286+1,23%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 16:15
Share

Trending News

More

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus

Investors Shift Toward Altcoins in Crypto Market

5 Coins to Buy as Trump’s UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus

Crypto treasuries set to become blockchain’s Berkshire Hathaway

5 Coins to Buy as Trump's UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus