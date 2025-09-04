Citigroup: It is expected that 10% of global market transactions will be conducted through digital assets and tokenized securities in 2030

PANews reported on September 4th that, according to GroongWei, Citigroup released a research report predicting that by 2030, 10% of global market transactions will be conducted through digital assets and tokenized securities. Respondents believe that digital assets or asset tokenization will grow fastest in fixed income tokenization, cryptocurrency, and fund tokenization. Citigroup's newly released fifth annual report, conducted between June and July of this year, surveyed 537 executives globally, including those from financial market infrastructure, custody services, banks, securities firms, asset management firms, and institutional investors. By asset class, respondents expect that by 2030, 14% of private equity trading volume will be conducted using tokenized and digital assets, while another 11% of over-the-counter collateral will be traded this way. Fund trading and equity trading are expected to each use this format, with fixed income trading and derivatives each expected to account for 9%.