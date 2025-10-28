Citigroup Lowers Gold Price Target Amid Shifting Market Dynamics

Key Points: Citigroup lowers gold price forecast to $3,800 amidst declining geopolitical risks.

Citigroup has revised its gold price target to $3,800 per ounce, citing reduced geopolitical risks and potential U.S. government resolution, announced on October 27 by Zhuifeng Trading Desk.

This adjustment reflects potential market shifts, underscoring gold’s strategic value amid speculative selling pressures and central bank policies influencing long-term investment strategies.

Citigroup Adjusts Gold Target Amid Declining Geopolitical Risks

Citigroup has lowered its gold price target amidst evolving market conditions, expecting prices to reach $3,800 in the coming months, down from the earlier forecast of $4,000.

Citigroup has indicated that geopolitical risks have eased, and potential profit-taking and speculation about a forthcoming resolution to the US government shutdown have contributed to the recent decline in gold prices, as seen in their commodities market outlook. This suggests potential profit-taking actions by investors in anticipation of market shifts.

Gold Market Stability and Related Asset Reactions Explored

Despite the short-term bearish outlook, the long-term strategic value of gold as a hedge remains emphasized by the bank.