Citigroup Predicts $4,300 ETH by Year‑End in Bearish Base Case

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 19:27
B
B$0.54071+1.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08802-2.53%
Capverse
CAP$0.15466+0.56%
Movement
MOVE$0.1251+0.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017411+2.41%
Ethereum
ETH$4,501.49-0.35%

Key Notes

  • Citigroup is speculating that the ETH price could drop further to around $4,300.
  • This forecast for year-end comes despite the recent move from around $4,700 to $4,500.
  • Analysts from Citigroup noted that much of Ethereum’s recent growth comes from Layer-2s.
    .

The recent slight drop in the price of Ethereum

ETH
$4 513



24h volatility:
0.1%


Market cap:
$544.29 B



Vol. 24h:
$25.72 B

appears to be fuelling pessimism from several entities, including Citigroup. The financial institution is projecting that the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap will drop further to around $4,300 by the end of 2025.

Ethereum price moves to around $4,500

According to CoinMarketCap data, the ETH price is currently trading at $4,515.24, following a 1.74% decline over the last 24 hours. This comes after Ethereum had secured a high of $4,700 a few days ago. Notably, Citigroup analysts tagged network activity as the key driver of the coin’s value.


At the same time, these analysts have attributed more of the growth to Layer-2s, “with only 30% passing through to Ethereum’s base Layer, leaving prices above model estimates,” the analysts pointed out. The overvaluation could be due to strong inflows and the excitement around stablecoins and tokenization.

Citigroup said the price could even drop further to around $2,200, more than a 100% dip from the current price of Ethereum. However, the firm also acknowledges the possibility of a bull run that could push the ETH price as high as $6,400. The drop from over $4,700 to $4,500 is likely due to selling pressure, coming amid strong profit booking for the altcoin.

Coinspeaker reported on how September has been a weak month for Ethereum over time, even though it started on a high note this time around.

Unfortunately, technical charts and on-chain data indicate that historical risks are lurking in corners. Still, there are certain analysts who see $4,800-$4,880 as the key resistance zone for Ethereum’s next upward move. This is only possible if the coin holds still above $4,500.

This resonates with the insights offered by popular trader Ted, who cautioned that the failure of ETH to hold $4,500 could lead to the retesting of the $4,000–$4,100 range.

What next for ethereum?

Nami, a renowned crypto analyst, noted that a meaningful breakout could be triggered if ETH closes above $4,880.

This could potentially be the catalyst for fresh momentum and even a short squeeze ahead. In the past, that level has served as strong resistance, capping previous rallies. Also, there is a key role for Ethereum treasury firms to play.

Institutional demand will go a long way in seeing that the ETH price hits a major recovery. While many firms are still waiting to see how crypto investment works out for their counterparts, others have taken massive bets on the digital asset. BitMine Immersion Technologies, which is recognized as the largest corporate holder of ETH, recently acquired $200 million worth of the coin.

At the time, Ethereum price was pegged around $4,440, capping BitMine’s purchase at 46,255 coins. Currently, this company alone boasts of owning over 2.1 million ETH, which is equivalent to more than $9 billion.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News


Benjamin Godfrey is a blockchain enthusiast and journalist who relishes writing about the real life applications of blockchain technology and innovations to drive general acceptance and worldwide integration of the emerging technology. His desire to educate people about cryptocurrencies inspires his contributions to renowned blockchain media and sites.

Godfrey Benjamin on X


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/citigroup%E2%80%914300%E2%80%91eth%E2%80%91yearend/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Solana, Cardano, and XRP tumble as market turmoil drives major altcoins to critical support levels. #partnercontent
XRP
XRP$3.036+1.48%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02528+0.95%
Major
MAJOR$0.16107+0.76%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 01:47
Share
The deputy director of a state-owned enterprise traded in cryptocurrencies and owed 3 million yuan. After his wife and children left him, he drove an online car-hailing service to pay off the debt

The deputy director of a state-owned enterprise traded in cryptocurrencies and owed 3 million yuan. After his wife and children left him, he drove an online car-hailing service to pay off the debt

When you open Crypto Twitter, you can always see cryptocurrency gurus showing off that their assets exceed eight figures and that they can make unlimited money with a single contract.
CAR
CAR$0.010492+1.23%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011079-16.06%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.00000002306-12.08%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 10:00
Share
Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera Capital is doubling down on Solana, with founder Dan Morehead revealing the hedge fund has invested $1.1 billion into the blockchain’s token. In an interview with CNBC, he said Solana has outperformed Bitcoin over the past four years.Visit Website
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01365+0.22%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/16 18:08
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

The deputy director of a state-owned enterprise traded in cryptocurrencies and owed 3 million yuan. After his wife and children left him, he drove an online car-hailing service to pay off the debt

Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera Capital CEO Says Ripple Is Going After SWIFT on CNBC

Full text of Mai Gang's 2014 speech: Bitcoin can simulate perfect currency and will eventually become a tool for multinational gaming