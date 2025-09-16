Citigroup predicts Ethereum price will fall to $4,300 by year-end

By: PANews
2025/09/16 08:59
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010874-7.97%
MAY
MAY$0.04317-5.88%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5171-5.62%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0855+4.05%

PANews reported on September 16th that Wall Street giant Citigroup has released a new Ethereum price forecast, predicting it will reach $4,300 by the end of the year, a drop from its current price. However, this is only a base case scenario. The bank's comprehensive assessment covers a wide range, with an optimistic scenario predicting Ethereum prices of $6,400 and a pessimistic one of $2,200.

Citi analysts said that network activity remains a key driver of Ethereum's value, but most of the recent growth has occurred on the second-layer network, and its "value transfer" to the underlying Ethereum network is still unclear. Citi assumes that only 30% of Layer 2 network activity contributes to Ethereum's valuation, which means that the current price is higher than its activity-based model prediction, which may be due to the strong capital inflows and market enthusiasm brought by tokenization and stablecoins. Citi expects that given Ethereum's small market capitalization and low popularity among new investors, its capital inflows will remain limited. Macro factors are believed to provide only limited support. With the stock market approaching the bank's target of 6,600 points for the S&P 500, analysts do not expect risk assets to rise significantly.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

PANews reported on September 16 that according to market sources, Polymarket submitted documents to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), showing that "other warrants" were provided in the latest round of financing, which usually refers to tokens, paving the way for the issuance of Polymarket tokens.
Union
U$0.021047+38.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01344-7.24%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.004931-2.62%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 09:12
Share
9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

Can choosing the right meme coin in 2025 transform a modest portfolio into a wealth-building powerhouse? As crypto enthusiasts seek the next opportunity, the power of meme culture, combined with blockchain technology, continues to create surprising market champions. Selecting wisely among the latest meme coin launches is more than speculation; it can be the difference […] The post 9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08573-9.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02521-1.75%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 09:15
Share
April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping.
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.2891+2.35%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001857-3.12%
Share
PANews2025/05/17 14:33
Share

Trending News

More

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

Coinbase Is Considering Launching a Token for Ethereum Network Base

Saylor and Lee Among 18 to Discuss Bitcoin Reserve with Lawmakers