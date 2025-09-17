Citigroup Projects Ethereum Price For 2025 End: Here’s What To Expect

- Banking giant sets $4,300 base case target below current Ethereum trading levels
- Analysis suggests only 30% of layer-2 activity contributes to Ethereum valuation
- Bull and bear scenarios range from $6,400 to $2,200 depending on adoption trends
Citigroup has released a cautious outlook for Ethereum, projecting the cryptocurrency could close 2025 at $4,300, approximately 4.4% below current trading levels near $4,500. The banking institution’s forecast contrasts with more optimistic predictions from other market analysts who see potential for continued upward movement.
The bank’s assessment includes multiple scenarios beyond its base case projection. Citigroup outlined a bull case targeting $6,400, driven by strong network adoption and increased institutional capital inflows. Conversely, the bear case anticipates a decline to $2,200 if Ethereum faces reduced network usage or tightened global liquidity conditions.
Layer-2 Solutions Create Valuation Concerns
Citigroup’s analysis focuses heavily on the growth of layer-2 scaling solutions including rollups, sidechains, and off-chain processing systems. These platforms handle transactions more efficiently than Ethereum’s main chain before settling final results on the base blockchain.
The bank expressed concern that not all layer-2 activity directly benefits Ethereum’s underlying value proposition. Citi’s model assumes only 30% of layer-2 network activity contributes meaningfully to Ethereum’s valuation metrics, suggesting the cryptocurrency currently trades above its calculated fair value.
Analysts attribute the valuation gap to factors including steady institutional investor inflows, enthusiasm surrounding tokenization projects, and the expanding role of stablecoins operating on Ethereum’s network infrastructure.
Exchange-traded fund dynamics add complexity to Ethereum’s price outlook. While ETF flows for ETH remain smaller compared to Bitcoin products, Citigroup noted that each invested dollar creates greater price impact for Ethereum due to its market structure characteristics.
However, the bank expects limited ETF inflows relative to Bitcoin, citing Ethereum’s smaller market capitalization and reduced visibility among new cryptocurrency investors entering through traditional financial products.
Macroeconomic conditions provide little support for cryptocurrency price appreciation according to Citigroup’s assessment. With US equities trading near the bank’s S&P 500 target of 6,600, limited room exists for risk assets including cryptocurrencies to benefit from broader market advances.
This macro backdrop suggests Ethereum’s price movement will depend more heavily on network utilization metrics, investor capital flows, and adoption of new blockchain applications rather than traditional market momentum factors.
Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/citigroup-projects-ethereum-price-for-2025-end-heres-what-to-expect/