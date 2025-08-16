Citigroup Targets Regulated Stablecoin Boom With Institutional-Grade Custody

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/16 08:30
Boom
BOOM$0.01352-3.42%

Citigroup is charging into the crypto frontier, targeting stablecoin custody, ETF infrastructure, and instant blockchain payments as demand explodes.

Traditional Banking Giant Eyes Stablecoin Custody and Digital Payment Innovation

Citigroup is advancing its digital asset strategy by exploring custody and payment services for stablecoins and crypto-linked investment products, marking a notable shift as traditional banks deepen their involvement in the cryptocurrency sector. The bank confirmed Thursday that it is evaluating new opportunities made possible by recent U.S. legislation that defines the use and backing of stablecoins. The legal framework requires issuers to hold secure reserves—such as cash or U.S. Treasuries—creating an opening for custody providers. In an interview with Reuters, Biswarup Chatterjee, Citigroup’s global head of partnerships and innovation, emphasized the bank’s immediate focus:

Beyond stablecoins, Citigroup is examining how it could support digital asset custody for cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Since the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) began approving spot bitcoin ETFs last year, institutional demand for secure digital storage has increased. The Ishares Bitcoin Trust, managed by Blackrock, currently leads the space with approximately $90 billion in market capitalization. Chatterjee underscored the growing infrastructure needs tied to these offerings: “There needs to be custody of the equivalent amount of digital currency to support these ETFs.”

Though Coinbase continues to dominate ETF custodianship, the evolving landscape presents an entry point for Citigroup and other traditional financial players.

In payments, Citigroup already facilitates blockchain-based tokenized dollar transfers among major hubs like New York, London, and Hong Kong. It is now developing capabilities that would allow clients to transmit or convert stablecoins for instant settlements. While the bank is also weighing the possibility of launching its own stablecoin, any expansion in crypto services will require strict adherence to financial regulations, including anti-money laundering and cross-border compliance, along with enhanced protections for digital asset custody.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.464-3.59%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.91-4.70%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004049-7.51%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14483-3.54%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373-3.44%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M