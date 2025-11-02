Claim the Biggest Crypto Airdrops Now

Crypto News

Discover this month’s biggest crypto airdrops, from IPO Genie’s $30,000 cash reward to major token drops like Berachain, Kaito, and Story Protocol.

The airdrop season has gone wild, and if you’ve been waiting for the right one to actually pay off, your window’s open. The much-awaited IPO Genie airdrop is live now, dishing out $30,000 in cash rewards to be shared among 35 verified participants, right before its $IPO token presale launches on November 3, 2025.

Participants get the chance to be involved in the much awaited presales of November and be tied to one of the most talked-about “AI-meets-private markets” launches of the year.

Below, we’ll walk through all the five biggest airdrops in crypto right now, how to claim them, and why IPO Genie is the one to keep on your radar before it’s gone. Before that, let’s understand what airdrops are.

What Are Crypto Airdrops?

Airdrops are the crypto world’s version of early access. Projects distribute free tokens or rewards to people who join, engage, or test the platform before launch. It’s part reward, part marketing, and all about getting early users on board.

But here’s the catch: not all airdrops are created equal. Some hand out tokens that vanish into thin liquidity. Others, like IPO Genie, are tied to real ecosystems – and real value.

Biggest Airdrops in Crypto Right Now

1. IPO Genie – $30,000 Cash Airdrop + Presale Launching Nov 3

IPO Genie is shaking up the idea of what a Web3 investment platform can be. Think of it as Wall Street, rebuilt on blockchain – where AI scouts private market deals that were once locked behind hedge fund gates.

The platform already manages over $500 million AUM, backed by a leadership team from Uber, Airbnb, and Coinbase – the kind of pedigree that doesn’t chase hype; it builds systems.

The $IPO token will power access to tokenized startup shares, pre-IPO ventures, and institutional-grade investment products. In short: deals once reserved for the elite are now being democratized, one token at a time.

And right now, it’s rewarding its earliest users.

The IPO Genie airdrop offers $30,000 in cash for 35 verified participants. That’s not a future promise – it’s already live.

How to claim:

Head to the official Airdrop page or Visit the website if you want to sign up for the presale . Register and verify your wallet. Complete a few quick engagement steps. Confirm eligibility before Nov 3, 2025 – the moment the presale opens and the window shuts.

2. PEPENODE — Mine-to-Earn Airdrop Rewards Go Live

PEPENODE fuses meme-coin energy with a mining-style rewards system. The project’s mine-to-earn airdrop is now live, distributing meme tokens from its rewards pool. Participants qualify by staking presale tokens (USDT, ETH, or BNB accepted) and engaging in virtual mining gameplay. The deeper you mine, the higher your allocation.

Effort: Moderate | Cost: Presale token stake

3. Pengu Clash – Earn $PENGU Rewards via Telegram Tasks

From the creators of Pudgy Penguins, Pengu Clash is a Telegram mini-game that turns casual play into token rewards. Users complete bot tasks, invite friends, and upgrade loot chests to earn $PENGU tokens. It’s free to join, takes about five minutes, and is backed by $20 million in early funding. Early participants are already collecting drops from in-game loot chests.



Effort: Low | Cost: Free

4. Euclid Protocol – $600K $EUCLID Airdrop via Testnet Quests

Built on Nibiru, Euclid Protocol is tackling cross-chain liquidity head-on with low-slippage swaps and smart routing. Its $600,000 EUCLID airdrop rewards users who complete testnet actions – from swaps to liquidity provision to minting an on-chain passport. Minimal gas fees (~$1 on Polygon) unlock full eligibility, making this one of the most accessible tech-focused drops right now.

Effort: Low | Cost: ≈ $1 Polygon gas

5. Tea-Fi – 30 Million $TEA Rewards Through Swaps & Staking

Tea-Fi brings elegance to DeFi. The platform’s clean interface and automated Yield Engine make daily compounding seamless for tBTC, tETH, and tUSDT holders. Its live 30 million $TEA airdrop rewards early adopters who complete token swaps, stake tAssets, or refer friends via the app. It’s a mix of simplicity and yield innovation – the kind DeFi sorely needed.



Effort: Moderate | Cost: $1–$10 (optional staking) | Time: 15–30 minutes

How to Claim Crypto Airdrops

Here’s the usual playbook:

Visit the project’s verified airdrop page. Connect your wallet (safely). Complete small engagement tasks — social follows, retweets, beta tests. Wait for distribution.

Why These Airdrops Matter

In a space flooded with promises, November’s lineup is all about traction. From Berachain’s 79M-token blast to Story Protocol’s creator rewards, these projects are rewarding users with tokens who helped them grow.

Now, here’s the twist – IPO Genie doesn’t play the same game. Instead of dangling future tokens, it’s handing out real cash rewards and early whitelist access to its presale. That’s a rare mix of utility, credibility, and immediacy.

It’s also audited, AI-powered, and backed by $500M AUM – a trifecta that’s hard to match in today’s noisy airdrop scene.

The countdown’s on. The presale starts November 3, and the $30,000 cash airdrop closes

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which airdrop is best right now?

IPO Genie’s – it’s the only one combining real cash rewards with access to a private market AI platform. Are crypto airdrops free?

Yes. Most airdrops cost nothing but a few minutes of engagement, though only a handful are actually worth your time. How do crypto airdrops work?

Projects reward early users to kickstart traction. Complete the required actions, and you’ll receive tokens (or cash, in IPO Genie’s case).

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

