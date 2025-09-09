BitcoinWorld



CLAPS Casino Confirms $7.5M USDT Slot Payout in August 2025

Anjouan, Anjouan, September 9th, 2025, Chainwire

A player at CLAPS Casino secured one of the largest online slot wins of the year after landing a $7.5 million USDT jackpot on the popular title Sweet Bonanza 1000 by Pragmatic Play.

The win occurred on a $500 USDT spin — the platform’s maximum bet — which activated a sequence of tumble wins culminating in a rare x15,000 multiplier. The result was a single-spin payout totaling $7.5 million USDT, one of the highest publicly known wins on the title to date.

Platform Features and Game Offering

CLAPS Casino operates as a crypto-focused platform offering over 4,500 games, including slots, live dealer tables, crash games, and other formats from well-known providers such as Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, Hacksaw, Habanero, and Evolution.

The platform supports direct cryptocurrency transactions without requiring KYC verification. Supported assets include BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, and TRX. Payouts are typically processed within minutes.

New users can access a structured bonus offering across their first four deposits, along with weekly cashback incentives. Specific terms apply, including wagering conditions and eligibility criteria.

Blockchain Transparency and Player Accessibility

The recorded jackpot highlights the role of blockchain-based gaming in enabling verifiable outcomes and transparent transactions. The win has already gained visibility across various online communities and media, underscoring the role of decentralized systems in increasing trust among players.

CLAPS Casino emphasizes ease of access, mobile optimization, and privacy protection as part of its broader approach to crypto gaming.

About CLAPS

CLAPS is a crypto-native iGaming platform built to offer a seamless, transparent, and high-speed experience for digital asset users. Designed with a web3-first approach, CLAPS combines on-chain transparency with the performance of off-chain systems to deliver a user-centric environment for gaming and sports betting. The platform supports a wide range of popular cryptocurrencies and includes integrated wallet solutions to simplify user onboarding. CLAPS also provides partnership opportunities through its affiliate program, fostering growth within the decentralized gaming ecosystem.

Contact

PR Manager

Liubov

CLAPS

[email protected]



