Class Action Against Strategy Over Bitcoin Accounting Practices Ends

By: Coincentral
2025/09/12 05:32
CreatorBid
BID$0.10703-3.23%
MAY
MAY$0.04326+2.68%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0978-14.73%

TLDR

  • Strategy investors dropped a lawsuit filed in June over alleged accounting fraud and mismanagement.
    A similar lawsuit from May accusing Strategy of misleading profit projections was dismissed earlier.
  • Strategy holds over 638,000 Bitcoin valued at $72.5 billion as of September 2025.
  • The firm’s bid to join the S&P 500 was denied despite meeting eligibility rules.

Court documents filed Wednesday reveal that shareholders Abhey Parmar and Zhenqiu Chen have dismissed their lawsuit against Strategy. Filed in June 2025, the case had alleged breaches of fiduciary duties, abuse of control, unjust enrichment, and gross mismanagement at the Bitcoin-focused firm.

The dismissal follows another class-action suit dropped in August, which had accused Strategy of misleading shareholders about the effects of new crypto accounting rules. That case was filed in May and contained claims similar to the one dismissed this week.

Legal experts say multiple firms often file similar lawsuits to compete for the lead plaintiff position in consolidated securities litigation.

Strategy’s Legal History and Market Shift

This is not the first time Strategy has faced legal scrutiny. In 2000, company executives, including co-founder Michael Saylor, settled with the SEC over inflated earnings claims. The company paid $11 million in penalties and disgorgement without admitting or denying the charges.

Since pivoting to a Bitcoin-centric business model in 2020, Strategy has attracted both investor interest and regulatory attention.

The company no longer focuses on software but instead accumulates Bitcoin as part of its corporate strategy. Its stock (MSTR) rose from $14 in August 2020 to $362 as of September 2025, marking a 2,160% increase.

Bitcoin Holdings and Market Exposure

Strategy is the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin globally, owning 638,460 BTC valued at $72.5 billion. By listing on Nasdaq, it gives investors indirect exposure to Bitcoin, effectively functioning as a crypto treasury.

Despite meeting the technical requirements for S&P 500 inclusion, Strategy was not added to the index. JPMorgan analysts noted this as a possible signal that index providers are cautious about including companies that mainly hold Bitcoin.

“Strategy was denied entry into the S&P 500 despite meeting technical requirements,” JPMorgan wrote in a report, suggesting that traditional finance is hesitating to fully accept crypto-heavy companies.

Regulatory Pressure and Funding Challenges

Reports indicate Nasdaq now requires shareholder approval before companies can issue new stock for crypto purchases. In response, Strategy has moved away from its previous no-dilution stance, signaling that it may issue shares to fund further Bitcoin acquisitions.

Additionally, JPMorgan analysts observed a drop in both equity and debt fundraising in the crypto treasury sector last quarter. This could reflect waning investor interest in firms that primarily hold Bitcoin rather than operate within the crypto ecosystem.

The bank noted that index providers might increasingly favor companies with active crypto operations, such as exchanges or mining firms, over those like Strategy that serve primarily as Bitcoin-holding vehicles.

The post Class Action Against Strategy Over Bitcoin Accounting Practices Ends appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Hyper Finds Buzz, Yet MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominates ROI Forecasts Across Analyst Reports

Bitcoin Hyper Finds Buzz, Yet MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominates ROI Forecasts Across Analyst Reports

Bitcoin Hyper finds early buzz, but MAGACOIN FINANCE dominates ROI forecasts, earning top spots in analyst reports as one of the best altcoins to buy for 2025.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32552+2.81%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.023627-12.03%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 06:00
Share
Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today

Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today

These trends have investors looking toward newer opportunities that combine viral potential with technological substance. Today’s trending cryptocurrencies reflect a […] The post Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002438+5.08%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000054+9.75%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/12 06:40
Share
From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025

From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025

Solana, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Showdown The crypto market is more competitive now than ever, with blue-chip assets like Solana (SOL) attracting institutional inflows. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been riding the waves of meme-driven speculation. Yet, a new challenger has emerged with the potential to transform the meme coin landscape, called Moonshot [...] The post From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Waves
WAVES$1.1296+0.39%
Solana
SOL$228.76+2.18%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001326+1.68%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/12 05:45
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Hyper Finds Buzz, Yet MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominates ROI Forecasts Across Analyst Reports

Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today

From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025

List of Altcoins Developers Focused on Most in the Last 30 Days Published

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand