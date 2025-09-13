Class Of ’24 Matchup Looms As J.J. Hosts Penix In Vikings’ Home Opener

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 03:04
Union
U$0.00938-0.21%
TornadoCash
TORN$14.381+1.01%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1545-3.79%
Capverse
CAP$0.14657+21.14%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26-12.16%

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 08: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings shakes hands with Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears after the Week 1 game at Soldier Field. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Kevin O’Connell is the quarterback whisperer and he has a close relationship with J.J. McCarthy, the quarterback the Vikings tied themselves to in the 2024 NFL Draft. McCarthy is set to make his home debut against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday night.

When McCarthy and O’Connell look across the field at U.S. Bank Stadium, they will see Michael Penix and Kirk Cousins. It’s conceivable that the Vikings could have ended up with either of them as the team’s current signal caller.

Cousins had been brilliant in the 2022 season with the Vikings, O’Connell’s first year on the Vikings sidelines. He was on his way to another excellent season the following year when he suffered a season-ending torn Achilles.

Cousins was a free agent at the conclusion of the year and while his medical reports indicated that he would be able to come back from that serious injury, the Vikings’ hands were tied. Cousins was 35 at the time and the Vikings had huge salary cap problems. Saying goodbye to a veteran quarterback and going with a youngster would give general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah a chance to escape Salary Cap Hell and rebuild the roster.

It was clear that the Vikings could find their quarterback of the future in the draft, and the 2024 version was rich with QB1 candidates in Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Bo Nix, McCarthy and Penix.

It was clear that Williams was going with the No. 1 pick to the Bears, but the Vikings could have ended up with any of the other five if they were willing to move up from the 10th pick. After Williams, Daniels and Maye went with the first three picks, it came down to McCarthy, Penix and Nix for the Vikings at No. 10.

Falcons selection of Penix remains a work in progress

Nobody thought the Falcons were going to use the No. 8 pick to select Penix because they had just signed Cousins in free agency. Yet, that’s just what they did and the Vikings were left to select McCarthy. He had just led Michigan to its first undisputed national championship since 1948 and he had that special something that O’Connell wanted to work with and develop.

After his brilliant fourth-quarter comeback in Week One, McCarthy gets to line up against his second quarterback “brother” from the Class of ’24 after getting the best of Willams in Week One

The uneasy QB partnership between Michael Penix and Kirk Cousins remains in place in Atlanta. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Getty Images

.

McCarthy is certainly coming into the matchup with Penix on a high note. His fourth-quarter performance against the Bears – two TD passes and another touchdown run – helped him gain NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. He is also welcoming the birth of his first child along with fiancé Karolyn Kuropas. The world appears to be a wonderful place for McCarthy at this moment.

However, despite the fourth-quarter heroics against the Bears in the 27-24 victory, there was quite a lot of sloppiness in the first three quarters. O’Connell wants to see this offense operate at peak efficiency and the Vikings don’t appear to be close to that level at this point.

A victory over the Falcons appears to be in their grasp but it is not a given. Penix gives the Falcons an excellent deep arm, but his timing, accuracy and athleticism don’t appear to be at McCarthy’s level. Penix is coming off a game in which he completed 27 of 42 passes for 298 yards with one TD pass and another on the ground. He was sacked once by the Tampa Bay defense.

It is up to defensive coordinator Brian Flores to develop a game plan that will confuse Penix and force him into inadvertent and ruinous decisions.

As the Vikings prepare for the Falcons, a look at the schedule reveals the most winnable games are early in the season. The midseason test is coming against the Eagles, Chargers, Lions and Ravens. Banking early-season victories is a must if this team is going to compete with the Lions and Packers in the NFC North.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevesilverman/2025/09/12/class-of-24-matchup-looms-as-jj-hosts-penix-in-vikings-home-opener/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance A seemingly ordinary announcement has cast a meaningful stone on the intersection of cryptocurrency and traditional finance. On June 19, Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc.
Solana
SOL$238.91+5.44%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0908-5.51%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002878+0.66%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 09:00
Share
BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

The post BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The big question on many minds right now is which crypto will boom in 2025. As the market moves into a new cycle, billions are pouring into coins that balance stability with growth potential. Traders are searching for clear use cases, reliable adoption, and opportunities that can scale fast. Some coins already have deep trust, while others are just entering the spotlight with impressive results. Ethereum, Chainlink, and Litecoin remain at the core of the digital space, proving their staying power with technical strength and global adoption. At the same time, BlockDAG (BDAG) is rising quickly with numbers rarely seen before listing. Together, these four coins shape the discussion on which crypto will boom in 2025. BlockDAG (BDAG): Nears $405M in Batch 30 BlockDAG is changing expectations for early coin sales. It has already raised nearly $405M, putting it far ahead of most projects at a similar stage. More than 26.2 billion coins are sold, and the community keeps growing with 3 million X1 app users. The sale of 19,800 mining rigs adds proof of adoption on the ground. These numbers explain why many link BlockDAG (BDAG) to the question of which crypto will boom in 2025. In Batch 30, the BDAG price is $0.03, but for a short time, it is still available at $0.0013. That creates an immediate 2900% ROI window. Long-term projections push the coin far higher, showing its chance to become one of the strongest names in the sector. What makes BlockDAG stand apart is its hybrid DAG plus Proof-of-Work design. This setup balances speed, security, and growth potential. It shows more than hype, since usage and adoption are already proven. Unlike many coins that only talk about plans, BlockDAG has numbers to back its claim. Large-scale buys confirm interest, and momentum is building before its…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.81+0.05%
Boom
BOOM$0.01012-6.76%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005286+1.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 03:26
Share
AMD (AMD) Stock: Surges as Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Powers Mini AI Workstation Revolution

AMD (AMD) Stock: Surges as Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Powers Mini AI Workstation Revolution

TLDR AMD stock jumps as Ryzen AI Max+ 395 powers edge AI innovation in China. Ryzen AI Max+ 395 fuels AMD’s push into compact AI systems, lifting shares. AMD rallies on China showcase of Ryzen AI Max+ 395 edge AI chip systems. Market confidence rises as AMD bets big on edge AI with Ryzen AI [...] The post AMD (AMD) Stock: Surges as Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Powers Mini AI Workstation Revolution appeared first on CoinCentral.
Edge
EDGE$0.37294+16.12%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03677+1.77%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1483+3.56%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/13 03:41
Share

Trending News

More

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

AMD (AMD) Stock: Surges as Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Powers Mini AI Workstation Revolution

Multiple drivers behind Sui's rise: from Pokémon collaboration rumors to DEX trading volume surge

Ethereum’s future vs. Layer 2s: can dominance last?