CleanCore acquires 285M DOGE worth $68M, initiating its Dogecoin treasury strategy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 08:44
Key Takeaways

  • CleanCore launched a Dogecoin treasury with an initial $68M purchase of 285M DOGE.
  • The company targets 1B DOGE in 30 days as part of a plan to secure 5% of supply.

CleanCore Solutions announced it has acquired 285,420,000 DOGE, valued at roughly $68 million, through its newly launched Dogecoin treasury backed by the Dogecoin Foundation.

The move sets an initial milestone of 1 billion DOGE to be accumulated within 30 days, part of a broader strategy to secure 5% of the circulating supply.

CleanCore said the effort aligns with the vision of House of Doge, the Dogecoin Foundation’s corporate arm, which plans to unveil initiatives focused on payments, tokenization, staking-like products, and global remittances.

Marco Margiotta, CleanCore’s CIO and House of Doge CEO, said the treasury strategy aims to capture Dogecoin’s role as “the people’s currency,” adding that increased utility is expected to drive broader adoption. DOGE traded 4% higher on the day at $0.238.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cleancore-solutions-doge-treasury/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
