CleanCore acquires additional 100 million Dogecoin, treasury tops 600 million DOGE

Key Takeaways

CleanCore acquired an additional 100 million Dogecoin, expanding its digital asset treasury to over 600 million DOGE. The company serves as a treasury partner for $ZONE House of Doge.

The acquisition represents CleanCore’s continued accumulation of the meme-based digital asset. The company has built one of the largest corporate Dogecoin holdings through its partnership arrangement.

CleanCore’s treasury now holds more than 600 million DOGE following the latest purchase. The company has positioned itself as a significant institutional holder of Dogecoin through its strategic partnership with $ZONE House of Doge.