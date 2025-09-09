CleanCore Plans to Buy 1B Tokens in 30 Days

Microcap CleanCore Solutions (ZONE) is moving higher in after hours trade following the purchase of 285,420 dogecoin DOGE$0.2076 for roughly $68 million.

The purchase follows last week’s capital raise of $175 million from the likes of MOZAYYX, Pantera, GSR and FalconX, among others.

The company plan is to acquire up to 1 billion DOGE within te next thirty days, according to Monday afternoon press release. Longer-term CleanCore hopes to secure 5% of the total DOGE supply.

Shares are higher by 38% in after hours trading. DOGE continues with a gain of about 7% over the past 24 hours.