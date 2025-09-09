CleanCore Solutions acquires 285M DOGE, becomes largest single Dogecoin treasury

NYSE-listed CleanCore Solutions, Inc. has acquired 285,420,000 DOGE for $68 million, becoming the largest single Dogecoin treasury in operation.

  • CleanCore’s Dogecoin treasury aims to reach 1 billion DOGE within 30 days and eventually hold 5% of its circulating supply.
  • The purchase builds on CleanCore’s $175 million PIPE backed by over 80 institutional investors, including Pantera, GSR, MOZAYYX, and FalconX.
  • DOGE price is trading around $0.24, with a recent breakout from a symmetrical triangle; a successful retest of support could see DOGE target $0.33.

NYSE-listed CleanCore Solutions, Inc. has acquired 285,420,000 Dogecoin (DOGE), valued at approximately $68 million, as part of its newly launched Official Dogecoin Treasury. The purchase is the first step toward CleanCore’s milestone target of 1 billion DOGE within 30 days and a long-term goal of holding 5% of Dogecoin’s circulating supply.

Backed by the Dogecoin Foundation and its corporate arm, House of Doge, CleanCore’s Dogecoin treasury is designed to strategically accumulate DOGE to support DOGE adoption and real-world use cases, including payments, tokenization, staking-like products, and global remittances.

Following the purchase, CleanCore’s treasury has become the largest single Dogecoin treasury within its first week of operation. The move has also fueled significant market attention, with CleanCore shares rising 38% in after-hours trading.

Meanwhile, DOGE is trading around $0.24, following a recent breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern. The price is currently pulling back, potentially to retest the triangle’s former trendline resistance, now acting as support. If DOGE successfully bounces off this level, it could target $0.33, based on the measured move of the pattern.

This latest purchase builds on CleanCore’s $175 million private investment in public equity (PIPE), completed earlier this month, which provided funding to acquire DOGE and for general corporate operations. Over 80 venture-capital investors, including Pantera, GSR, MOZAYYX, and FalconX, participated in the PIPE, demonstrating growing institutional interest in DOGE as a corporate reserve asset.

As part of that transaction, Timothy Stebbing, director of the Dogecoin Foundation and CTO of House of Doge, joined CleanCore’s board. House of Doge and 21Shares serve as advisors to the treasury strategy, helping guide CleanCore’s accumulation plan.

