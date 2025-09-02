The post CleanCore Solutions Raises $175M for Dogecoin Treasury appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
CleanCore Solutions (NYSE: ZONE) has secured $175 million through a private placement to establish the official Dogecoin Treasury. This initiative is backed by the Dogecoin Foundation and House of Doge. Key investors include Pantera, GSR, and FalconX. CleanCore will adopt Dogecoin (DOGE) as its primary treasury reserve asset, aiming to leverage the growing utility and institutional adoption of DOGE. The move marks a significant step for both CleanCore and the Dogecoin community toward mainstream crypto integration.