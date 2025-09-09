CleanCore spent $68 million to purchase over 285 million DOGE, sending its stock price soaring 40% after hours.

PANews reported on September 9th that, according to The Block, NYSE-listed CleanCore Solutions (ZONE) announced it has purchased 285,420,000 Dogecoins (approximately $68 million), establishing the largest Dogecoin digital asset pool and planning to increase its holdings to 1 billion within 30 days. This initiative, a collaboration between the House of Doge and CleanCore, aims to boost Dogecoin's global adoption. ZONE's stock price rose 40% after hours, giving it a market capitalization of approximately $50 million. Dogecoin is currently priced at approximately $0.24, with a total market capitalization exceeding $36 billion, ranking it seventh among cryptocurrencies.