CleanCore (ZONE) Stock: Surges 38% After Massive $68 Million Dogecoin Purchase

By: Coincentral
2025/09/09 17:06
Major
MAJOR$0.16087+1.19%
DOGE
DOGE$0.24203+3.60%

TLDR

  • CleanCore Solutions purchased 285,420,000 DOGE tokens worth $68 million
  • Stock jumped 38% in after-hours trading following the announcement
  • Company plans to acquire 1 billion DOGE within 30 days
  • Long-term goal is owning 5% of total Dogecoin supply
  • Purchase funded by recent $175 million capital raise from major investors

CleanCore Solutions stock rocketed higher in after-hours trading Monday after the company revealed its massive entry into the Dogecoin market. The microcap company purchased 285,420,000 DOGE tokens for approximately $68 million.

Shares closed regular trading at $3.51 before surging 38% after the announcement. The company now boasts what it calls the largest Dogecoin digital asset treasury.

CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (ZONE)CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (ZONE)

The purchase comes just one week after CleanCore secured $175 million in funding. Major investors including MOZAYYX, Pantera, GSR and FalconX participated in the capital raise.

CleanCore didn’t stop at this initial purchase. The company outlined plans to acquire up to 1 billion DOGE tokens within the next 30 days. That timeline suggests more buying pressure ahead for the meme coin.

The acquisition strategy goes even further long-term. CleanCore aims to eventually own 5% of Dogecoin’s total supply. With roughly 146 billion DOGE in circulation, that would mean holding over 7 billion tokens.

Marco Margiotta serves dual roles as CleanCore’s CIO and CEO of House of Doge. He explained the treasury strategy aims to capture Dogecoin’s potential as “the people’s currency.”

Partnership Strategy

House of Doge partnered with the NYSE-listed CleanCore to create what they call the “official Dogecoin treasury.” The partnership leverages CleanCore’s public market access with House of Doge’s crypto expertise.

The timing appears strategic. House of Doge represents the newly formed corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation. This gives the partnership legitimacy within the broader Dogecoin ecosystem.

CleanCore’s treasury strategy aligns with House of Doge’s vision for increased utility. The companies expect broader adoption to drive demand for Dogecoin as a global digital asset.

Market Response

Dogecoin responded positively to the news. The token gained about 7% over 24 hours, trading around $0.24. The cryptocurrency maintains its position as the seventh-largest by market cap at over $36 billion.

CleanCore operates with a market capitalization of roughly $50 million. The $68 million Dogecoin purchase represents more than the company’s entire market value.

The company’s aggressive accumulation plan could impact Dogecoin’s price dynamics. Removing large quantities from circulation typically creates upward pressure on token prices.

Institutional adoption of Dogecoin has grown recently. A Bloomberg analyst suggested the first Dogecoin ETF could launch as early as this week.

The ETF development adds another layer of legitimacy to Dogecoin. Traditional investors would gain easier access to the cryptocurrency through regulated investment vehicles.

CleanCore’s move positions the company at the forefront of corporate Dogecoin adoption. Few public companies have made such large commitments to the meme coin.

The 30-day timeline for reaching 1 billion DOGE suggests continuous buying activity ahead. This sustained demand could provide ongoing support for Dogecoin prices.

CleanCore currently holds 285,420,000 DOGE tokens worth approximately $68 million at current market prices.

The post CleanCore (ZONE) Stock: Surges 38% After Massive $68 Million Dogecoin Purchase appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The World Foundation issues 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers

The World Foundation issues 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers

PANews reported on June 22 that the World Foundation tweeted that it will issue 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers. Eligible builders must meet the following criteria:
Worldcoin
WLD$2.045+65.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0877-9.77%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 12:00
Share
Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

Big Tech shrank recursion into a programming buzzword. Here’s why it’s bigger, older, and weirder than they realize.
SphereX
HERE$0.0002-9.09%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002014+1.76%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000274+1.55%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/09 13:51
Share
US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

PANews reported on June 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant posted on the X platform this morning that cryptocurrencies will not threaten the status of the U.S. dollar, but
Union
U$0.01081-0.82%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0877-9.77%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002014+1.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:44
Share

Trending News

More

The World Foundation issues 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers

Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

Mistral AI teams up with ASML to raise €1.7 billion

Nebius-Microsoft $17.4B Deal Lifts AI Mining Stocks in Pre-Market Trading