CleanCore (ZONE) Stock: Surges 38% After Massive $68 Million Dogecoin Purchase

CleanCore Solutions purchased 285,420,000 DOGE tokens worth $68 million

Stock jumped 38% in after-hours trading following the announcement

Company plans to acquire 1 billion DOGE within 30 days

Long-term goal is owning 5% of total Dogecoin supply

Purchase funded by recent $175 million capital raise from major investors

CleanCore Solutions stock rocketed higher in after-hours trading Monday after the company revealed its massive entry into the Dogecoin market. The microcap company purchased 285,420,000 DOGE tokens for approximately $68 million.

Shares closed regular trading at $3.51 before surging 38% after the announcement. The company now boasts what it calls the largest Dogecoin digital asset treasury.

The purchase comes just one week after CleanCore secured $175 million in funding. Major investors including MOZAYYX, Pantera, GSR and FalconX participated in the capital raise.

CleanCore didn’t stop at this initial purchase. The company outlined plans to acquire up to 1 billion DOGE tokens within the next 30 days. That timeline suggests more buying pressure ahead for the meme coin.

The acquisition strategy goes even further long-term. CleanCore aims to eventually own 5% of Dogecoin’s total supply. With roughly 146 billion DOGE in circulation, that would mean holding over 7 billion tokens.

Marco Margiotta serves dual roles as CleanCore’s CIO and CEO of House of Doge. He explained the treasury strategy aims to capture Dogecoin’s potential as “the people’s currency.”

Partnership Strategy

House of Doge partnered with the NYSE-listed CleanCore to create what they call the “official Dogecoin treasury.” The partnership leverages CleanCore’s public market access with House of Doge’s crypto expertise.

The timing appears strategic. House of Doge represents the newly formed corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation. This gives the partnership legitimacy within the broader Dogecoin ecosystem.

CleanCore’s treasury strategy aligns with House of Doge’s vision for increased utility. The companies expect broader adoption to drive demand for Dogecoin as a global digital asset.

Market Response

Dogecoin responded positively to the news. The token gained about 7% over 24 hours, trading around $0.24. The cryptocurrency maintains its position as the seventh-largest by market cap at over $36 billion.

CleanCore operates with a market capitalization of roughly $50 million. The $68 million Dogecoin purchase represents more than the company’s entire market value.

The company’s aggressive accumulation plan could impact Dogecoin’s price dynamics. Removing large quantities from circulation typically creates upward pressure on token prices.

Institutional adoption of Dogecoin has grown recently. A Bloomberg analyst suggested the first Dogecoin ETF could launch as early as this week.

The ETF development adds another layer of legitimacy to Dogecoin. Traditional investors would gain easier access to the cryptocurrency through regulated investment vehicles.

CleanCore’s move positions the company at the forefront of corporate Dogecoin adoption. Few public companies have made such large commitments to the meme coin.

The 30-day timeline for reaching 1 billion DOGE suggests continuous buying activity ahead. This sustained demand could provide ongoing support for Dogecoin prices.

