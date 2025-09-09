Cleaning Company Shocks Wall Street With $68M Dogecoin Bet

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 08:36
Union
U$0.01009-9.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10029-0.52%
Movement
MOVE$0.1247+4.96%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009934+2.37%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01302+2.43%
Altcoins

A cleaning and disinfection company may not sound like the next big crypto whale, but CleanCore Solutions Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) has just stunned markets by declaring itself all-in on Dogecoin.

The firm disclosed it had quietly secured 285 million DOGE — nearly $68 million worth — and intends to scale that position up to one billion coins within 30 days.

That decision instantly pushed CleanCore to the top of the corporate leaderboard for Dogecoin reserves, eclipsing other treasury experiments that typically center on Bitcoin.

What makes the move even more notable is the dual role of Marco Margiotta, who oversees both CleanCore’s treasury operations and the House of Doge initiative. He framed the purchase as part of a wider plan to position Dogecoin not as a meme token but as an emerging digital asset with utility.

Whale Activity Adds Fuel

The company’s aggressive strategy coincides with heavy buying from Dogecoin whales. Blockchain trackers logged over 240 million DOGE scooped up in just one day, suggesting broader institutional interest is building.

Some of that momentum is clearly tied to Elon Musk’s continued endorsement of Dogecoin, which remains a powerful catalyst in shaping market psychology.

Wall Street Eyes DOGE ETFs

Another factor stoking demand is the wave of ETF filings tied to Dogecoin. Asset managers such as Bitwise, Grayscale, 21Shares, REX Shares, and Osprey Funds have all put in requests with the U.S. SEC for spot products.

While approval is far from guaranteed, the applications alone are seen as a milestone, signaling that DOGE is pushing deeper into traditional finance.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/cleaning-company-shocks-wall-street-with-68m-dogecoin-bet/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

PANews reported on September 9th that the SEC 's Crypto Task Force will host a public roundtable discussion on financial surveillance and privacy at its Washington, D.C., headquarters on October 17th . The meeting will feature experts in privacy technology and focus on digital asset regulation and personal data security policies. Registration is required for the in-person event, which will be livestreamed online. The SEC stated that understanding the development of privacy tools will inform crypto policy and promote U.S. leadership in fintech.
Chainbase
C$0.25819-0.30%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03232+2.27%
Union
U$0.0101-9.09%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 08:03
Share
Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

PANews reported on September 9 that according to Onchain Lens , two suspected related wallet addresses withdrew a total of 20,000 ETH from Coinbase Prime , worth approximately US$86 million, and have pledged all assets to the EtherFi platform.
Ethereum
ETH$4,290.61+0.02%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02602--%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 07:55
Share
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000216+5.36%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share

Trending News

More

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket