CleanSpark has successfully secured a $100 million credit line from Coinbase Prime, signaling a major financial maneuver designed to accelerate growth. By using this credit facility, CleanSpark aims to expand its operations without needing to sell its existing Bitcoin assets or issue new equity, thus protecting the interests of its current shareholders. Continue Reading:CleanSpark Embraces New Financial Strategy

