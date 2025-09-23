The post CleanSpark expands capital strategy with $100M Bitcoin-backed credit from Coinbase Prime appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CleanSpark has secured a $100 million credit line from Coinbase Prime, leveraging its Bitcoin assets as collateral. The new credit facility provides non-dilutive financing, allowing CleanSpark to raise capital without issuing new shares. CleanSpark, a US-based sustainable Bitcoin mining company, secured a $100 million credit facility from Coinbase Prime, an institutional-grade platform for advanced trading and custody services. The credit arrangement allows the mining company to leverage its Bitcoin holdings as collateral for non-dilutive financing, reflecting a broader trend among crypto companies accessing capital without issuing new shares. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cleanspark-coinbase-prime-100m-credit-expansion/ The post CleanSpark expands capital strategy with $100M Bitcoin-backed credit from Coinbase Prime appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CleanSpark has secured a $100 million credit line from Coinbase Prime, leveraging its Bitcoin assets as collateral. The new credit facility provides non-dilutive financing, allowing CleanSpark to raise capital without issuing new shares. CleanSpark, a US-based sustainable Bitcoin mining company, secured a $100 million credit facility from Coinbase Prime, an institutional-grade platform for advanced trading and custody services. The credit arrangement allows the mining company to leverage its Bitcoin holdings as collateral for non-dilutive financing, reflecting a broader trend among crypto companies accessing capital without issuing new shares. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cleanspark-coinbase-prime-100m-credit-expansion/