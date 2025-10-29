CleanSpark Partners with Submer for AI Data Center Expansion in North America



Iris Coleman



CleanSpark collaborates with Submer to advance AI data center infrastructure, focusing on liquid-cooling systems and sustainable solutions, enhancing their North American presence.

CleanSpark’s Strategic Partnership

CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), a prominent player in the Bitcoin mining sector, has announced a strategic partnership with Submer, a leader in sustainable AI data center design. This collaboration aims to expand CleanSpark’s infrastructure capabilities in North America, leveraging Submer’s advanced liquid-cooling and modular data center systems, according to [CleanSpark’s press release](https://investors.cleanspark.com/news/news-details/2025/CleanSpark-Selects-Submer-as-Its-First-Strategic-Partner-for-AI-Data-Center-Expansion-in-North-America/default.aspx).

Focus on Sustainable Infrastructure

The partnership seeks to integrate CleanSpark’s power and land assets with Submer’s cutting-edge data center technology to meet the growing demand for energy-efficient AI solutions. With more than 1 GW in its current portfolio and a pipeline exceeding 2 GW, CleanSpark aims to develop AI-focused campuses that offer scalable and sustainable infrastructure.

Founded in 2015, Submer is renowned for its liquid-cooled, prefabricated data center solutions, which enhance energy efficiency and sustainability. This collaboration will position CleanSpark to deliver AI capacity on a gigawatt scale, which is both environmentally friendly and economically viable.

Industry Implications and Future Developments

The collaboration aligns with CleanSpark’s strategy to transform its infrastructure into a cornerstone of intelligent computing. CleanSpark’s CEO, Matt Schultz, emphasized the synergy between their energy and land resources and Submer’s AI deployment expertise, which promises to deliver AI solutions faster and more efficiently than traditional methods.

Submer’s CEO, Patrick Smets, highlighted the global scale of this initiative, noting that the partnership creates a new model for high-performance AI computing infrastructure. The companies plan to finalize a definitive agreement soon, capitalizing on the surging demand for digital infrastructure driven by AI advancements.

Market Context and Prospects

This venture builds upon CleanSpark’s vertically integrated model and its track record in site development. By enhancing its capability to rapidly scale AI infrastructure, CleanSpark is poised to address the global need for compute-intensive applications.

Both companies recognize the fast-evolving nature of the AI sector and have entered a non-binding framework to explore further opportunities. This initiative reflects a broader trend in the tech industry towards sustainable and efficient data center solutions, catering to the increasing computational needs of AI technologies.

In summary, CleanSpark’s partnership with Submer represents a significant step towards establishing a robust AI infrastructure in North America, aiming to set new benchmarks in sustainability and efficiency in the data center industry.Image source: Shutterstock