ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post CleanSpark Partners with Submer for AI Data Center Expansion in North America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Iris Coleman Oct 28, 2025 21:53 CleanSpark collaborates with Submer to advance AI data center infrastructure, focusing on liquid-cooling systems and sustainable solutions, enhancing their North American presence. CleanSpark’s Strategic Partnership CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), a prominent player in the Bitcoin mining sector, has announced a strategic partnership with Submer, a leader in sustainable AI data center design. This collaboration aims to expand CleanSpark’s infrastructure capabilities in North America, leveraging Submer’s advanced liquid-cooling and modular data center systems, according to [CleanSpark’s press release](https://investors.cleanspark.com/news/news-details/2025/CleanSpark-Selects-Submer-as-Its-First-Strategic-Partner-for-AI-Data-Center-Expansion-in-North-America/default.aspx). Focus on Sustainable Infrastructure The partnership seeks to integrate CleanSpark’s power and land assets with Submer’s cutting-edge data center technology to meet the growing demand for energy-efficient AI solutions. With more than 1 GW in its current portfolio and a pipeline exceeding 2 GW, CleanSpark aims to develop AI-focused campuses that offer scalable and sustainable infrastructure. Founded in 2015, Submer is renowned for its liquid-cooled, prefabricated data center solutions, which enhance energy efficiency and sustainability. This collaboration will position CleanSpark to deliver AI capacity on a gigawatt scale, which is both environmentally friendly and economically viable. Industry Implications and Future Developments The collaboration aligns with CleanSpark’s strategy to transform its infrastructure into a cornerstone of intelligent computing. CleanSpark’s CEO, Matt Schultz, emphasized the synergy between their energy and land resources and Submer’s AI deployment expertise, which promises to deliver AI solutions faster and more efficiently than traditional methods. Submer’s CEO, Patrick Smets, highlighted the global scale of this initiative, noting that the partnership creates a new model for high-performance AI computing infrastructure. The companies plan to finalize a definitive agreement soon, capitalizing on the surging demand for digital infrastructure driven by AI advancements. Market Context and Prospects This venture builds upon CleanSpark’s vertically integrated model and its track record… The post CleanSpark Partners with Submer for AI Data Center Expansion in North America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Iris Coleman Oct 28, 2025 21:53 CleanSpark collaborates with Submer to advance AI data center infrastructure, focusing on liquid-cooling systems and sustainable solutions, enhancing their North American presence. CleanSpark’s Strategic Partnership CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), a prominent player in the Bitcoin mining sector, has announced a strategic partnership with Submer, a leader in sustainable AI data center design. This collaboration aims to expand CleanSpark’s infrastructure capabilities in North America, leveraging Submer’s advanced liquid-cooling and modular data center systems, according to [CleanSpark’s press release](https://investors.cleanspark.com/news/news-details/2025/CleanSpark-Selects-Submer-as-Its-First-Strategic-Partner-for-AI-Data-Center-Expansion-in-North-America/default.aspx). Focus on Sustainable Infrastructure The partnership seeks to integrate CleanSpark’s power and land assets with Submer’s cutting-edge data center technology to meet the growing demand for energy-efficient AI solutions. With more than 1 GW in its current portfolio and a pipeline exceeding 2 GW, CleanSpark aims to develop AI-focused campuses that offer scalable and sustainable infrastructure. Founded in 2015, Submer is renowned for its liquid-cooled, prefabricated data center solutions, which enhance energy efficiency and sustainability. This collaboration will position CleanSpark to deliver AI capacity on a gigawatt scale, which is both environmentally friendly and economically viable. Industry Implications and Future Developments The collaboration aligns with CleanSpark’s strategy to transform its infrastructure into a cornerstone of intelligent computing. CleanSpark’s CEO, Matt Schultz, emphasized the synergy between their energy and land resources and Submer’s AI deployment expertise, which promises to deliver AI solutions faster and more efficiently than traditional methods. Submer’s CEO, Patrick Smets, highlighted the global scale of this initiative, noting that the partnership creates a new model for high-performance AI computing infrastructure. The companies plan to finalize a definitive agreement soon, capitalizing on the surging demand for digital infrastructure driven by AI advancements. Market Context and Prospects This venture builds upon CleanSpark’s vertically integrated model and its track record…

CleanSpark Partners with Submer for AI Data Center Expansion in North America

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/29 22:42
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06419-0.69%
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0008077+1.89%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.06738-15.01%
WorldAssets
INC$0.6175-3.47%
Outlanders
LAND$0.0005408-7.09%


Iris Coleman
Oct 28, 2025 21:53

CleanSpark collaborates with Submer to advance AI data center infrastructure, focusing on liquid-cooling systems and sustainable solutions, enhancing their North American presence.

CleanSpark’s Strategic Partnership

CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), a prominent player in the Bitcoin mining sector, has announced a strategic partnership with Submer, a leader in sustainable AI data center design. This collaboration aims to expand CleanSpark’s infrastructure capabilities in North America, leveraging Submer’s advanced liquid-cooling and modular data center systems, according to [CleanSpark’s press release](https://investors.cleanspark.com/news/news-details/2025/CleanSpark-Selects-Submer-as-Its-First-Strategic-Partner-for-AI-Data-Center-Expansion-in-North-America/default.aspx).

Focus on Sustainable Infrastructure

The partnership seeks to integrate CleanSpark’s power and land assets with Submer’s cutting-edge data center technology to meet the growing demand for energy-efficient AI solutions. With more than 1 GW in its current portfolio and a pipeline exceeding 2 GW, CleanSpark aims to develop AI-focused campuses that offer scalable and sustainable infrastructure.

Founded in 2015, Submer is renowned for its liquid-cooled, prefabricated data center solutions, which enhance energy efficiency and sustainability. This collaboration will position CleanSpark to deliver AI capacity on a gigawatt scale, which is both environmentally friendly and economically viable.

Industry Implications and Future Developments

The collaboration aligns with CleanSpark’s strategy to transform its infrastructure into a cornerstone of intelligent computing. CleanSpark’s CEO, Matt Schultz, emphasized the synergy between their energy and land resources and Submer’s AI deployment expertise, which promises to deliver AI solutions faster and more efficiently than traditional methods.

Submer’s CEO, Patrick Smets, highlighted the global scale of this initiative, noting that the partnership creates a new model for high-performance AI computing infrastructure. The companies plan to finalize a definitive agreement soon, capitalizing on the surging demand for digital infrastructure driven by AI advancements.

Market Context and Prospects

This venture builds upon CleanSpark’s vertically integrated model and its track record in site development. By enhancing its capability to rapidly scale AI infrastructure, CleanSpark is poised to address the global need for compute-intensive applications.

Both companies recognize the fast-evolving nature of the AI sector and have entered a non-binding framework to explore further opportunities. This initiative reflects a broader trend in the tech industry towards sustainable and efficient data center solutions, catering to the increasing computational needs of AI technologies.

In summary, CleanSpark’s partnership with Submer represents a significant step towards establishing a robust AI infrastructure in North America, aiming to set new benchmarks in sustainability and efficiency in the data center industry.Image source: Shutterstock

Source: https://blockchain.news/news/cleanspark-submer-ai-data-center-expansion

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001226+5.14%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00261-3.69%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007748+0.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.323-1.52%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17597-1.82%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0023+11.11%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15185+10.02%
MemeCore
M$2.41399+1.15%
Threshold
T$0.01292-0.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40

Trending News

More

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$106,033.86
$106,033.86$106,033.86

+0.93%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,564.01
$3,564.01$3,564.01

+1.26%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5510
$2.5510$2.5510

+0.86%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.94
$166.94$166.94

+0.39%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17997
$0.17997$0.17997

+0.41%