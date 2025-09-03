CleanSpark produced 657 bitcoins in August and held 12,827 at the end of the month.

PANews reported on September 3rd that according to PR Newswire , CleanSpark produced 657 bitcoins in August, with a peak daily output of 21.71 . At the end of the month, CleanSpark held a total of 12,827 bitcoins ( 3,026 of which were held as collateral). During the same period, the company's average hash rate was 43.3 exahashes per second (EH/s ), with a peak of 50 EH/s . CleanSpark sold 533.5 bitcoins at an average price of $ 113,800 . The company currently has a total power contract of 1.03 GW , with actual power usage of 808 MW .
