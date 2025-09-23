PANews reported on September 23rd that according to CoinDesk , Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark announced it had secured a $ 100 million Bitcoin-collateralized credit line from Coinbase Prime . CleanSpark stated it will use the credit to expand its energy assets, expand Bitcoin mining, and invest in high-performance computing ( HPC ) operations. The company claims this move avoids the need to sell Bitcoin or issue additional shares, achieving non-dilutive financing and increasing shareholder value.PANews reported on September 23rd that according to CoinDesk , Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark announced it had secured a $ 100 million Bitcoin-collateralized credit line from Coinbase Prime . CleanSpark stated it will use the credit to expand its energy assets, expand Bitcoin mining, and invest in high-performance computing ( HPC ) operations. The company claims this move avoids the need to sell Bitcoin or issue additional shares, achieving non-dilutive financing and increasing shareholder value.

CleanSpark Secures $100 Million in Bitcoin-Collateralized Credit from Coinbase Prime

By: PANews
2025/09/23 08:03
PANews reported on September 23rd that according to CoinDesk , Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark announced it had secured a $ 100 million Bitcoin-collateralized credit line from Coinbase Prime . CleanSpark stated it will use the credit to expand its energy assets, expand Bitcoin mining, and invest in high-performance computing ( HPC ) operations. The company claims this move avoids the need to sell Bitcoin or issue additional shares, achieving non-dilutive financing and increasing shareholder value.

