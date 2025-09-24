The post CleanSpark Secures $100M Bitcoin-Backed Loan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark rallied 5% in after-hours trading after announcing on Monday that it had secured a $100M financing deal with institutional investor-focused Coinbase Prime. The deal sees CleanSpark secure further credit from Coinbase Prime by using a portion of its 13,000 total Bitcoin (BTC) holdings as collateral. It will utilize the capital to scale up its Bitcoin mining ventures, high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities and energy portfolio.  CleanSpark (CLSK) shares closed Sept. 22 at $13.74, and the price has since gained around 5% to hit $14.44 in after-hours trading following the announcement. CleanSpark gained over 5% in after-hours trading. Source: Google Finance CleanSpark scaling up both Bitcoin mining and computing A host of major Bitcoin mining firms have announced their pivot to AI over the past few years. When asked how much of a focus CleanSpark is putting into scaling its HPC and energy-focused ventures in comparison to Bitcoin mining, CleanSpark chief business officer Harry Sudock told Cointelegraph that the company isn’t necessarily looking at things in that kind of way.  “We’re not really thinking about it in terms of a ratio across the portfolio. What we’re really looking to do is maximize the value of every asset. And so that’s going to start with a comprehensive review of every power contract plot of land and energy relationship that we have contracted today,” he said.  Sudock emphasized that versatility was important for CleanSpark, arguing that this would be the best and most sustainable way for the company to move forward and compete over the coming years.  “There are portions of our power pipeline that might not be a good fit for Bitcoin mining, but would be a phenomenal fit for high-performance computing. As we get both capabilities well within our skill set, we’re going to be able to have… The post CleanSpark Secures $100M Bitcoin-Backed Loan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark rallied 5% in after-hours trading after announcing on Monday that it had secured a $100M financing deal with institutional investor-focused Coinbase Prime. The deal sees CleanSpark secure further credit from Coinbase Prime by using a portion of its 13,000 total Bitcoin (BTC) holdings as collateral. It will utilize the capital to scale up its Bitcoin mining ventures, high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities and energy portfolio.  CleanSpark (CLSK) shares closed Sept. 22 at $13.74, and the price has since gained around 5% to hit $14.44 in after-hours trading following the announcement. CleanSpark gained over 5% in after-hours trading. Source: Google Finance CleanSpark scaling up both Bitcoin mining and computing A host of major Bitcoin mining firms have announced their pivot to AI over the past few years. When asked how much of a focus CleanSpark is putting into scaling its HPC and energy-focused ventures in comparison to Bitcoin mining, CleanSpark chief business officer Harry Sudock told Cointelegraph that the company isn’t necessarily looking at things in that kind of way.  “We’re not really thinking about it in terms of a ratio across the portfolio. What we’re really looking to do is maximize the value of every asset. And so that’s going to start with a comprehensive review of every power contract plot of land and energy relationship that we have contracted today,” he said.  Sudock emphasized that versatility was important for CleanSpark, arguing that this would be the best and most sustainable way for the company to move forward and compete over the coming years.  “There are portions of our power pipeline that might not be a good fit for Bitcoin mining, but would be a phenomenal fit for high-performance computing. As we get both capabilities well within our skill set, we’re going to be able to have…

CleanSpark Secures $100M Bitcoin-Backed Loan

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 01:07
Threshold
T$0.01565+2.75%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,820.77-0.56%
HARRY
HARRY$0.07119+10.37%
GET
GET$0.005812-9.39%
KIND
KIND$0.002046-40.05%

Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark rallied 5% in after-hours trading after announcing on Monday that it had secured a $100M financing deal with institutional investor-focused Coinbase Prime.

The deal sees CleanSpark secure further credit from Coinbase Prime by using a portion of its 13,000 total Bitcoin (BTC) holdings as collateral. It will utilize the capital to scale up its Bitcoin mining ventures, high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities and energy portfolio. 

CleanSpark (CLSK) shares closed Sept. 22 at $13.74, and the price has since gained around 5% to hit $14.44 in after-hours trading following the announcement.

CleanSpark gained over 5% in after-hours trading. Source: Google Finance

CleanSpark scaling up both Bitcoin mining and computing

A host of major Bitcoin mining firms have announced their pivot to AI over the past few years.

When asked how much of a focus CleanSpark is putting into scaling its HPC and energy-focused ventures in comparison to Bitcoin mining, CleanSpark chief business officer Harry Sudock told Cointelegraph that the company isn’t necessarily looking at things in that kind of way. 

“We’re not really thinking about it in terms of a ratio across the portfolio. What we’re really looking to do is maximize the value of every asset. And so that’s going to start with a comprehensive review of every power contract plot of land and energy relationship that we have contracted today,” he said. 

Sudock emphasized that versatility was important for CleanSpark, arguing that this would be the best and most sustainable way for the company to move forward and compete over the coming years. 

“There are portions of our power pipeline that might not be a good fit for Bitcoin mining, but would be a phenomenal fit for high-performance computing. As we get both capabilities well within our skill set, we’re going to be able to have a much larger power portfolio growth opportunity than we would with one capability or the other.”

“Versatility leads to opportunity maximization,” Sudock added. 

CleanSpark rolls on with Bitcoin-backed loans

To date, CleanSpark has snagged roughly $300 million worth of BTC-backed financing from Coinbase Prime as part of its strategic partnership with the company. 

Sudock said the company is currently focused on squeezing all the juice out of its Bitcoin to provide investor value and scale up operations.

“We’re holding nearly 13,000 Bitcoin on the balance sheet. And we want to make that Bitcoin go to work for us and for our shareholders,” He said.

However, Sudock also stressed that the company is only doing this with a set portion of its BTC holdings, not the whole stash. 

Related: Bitcoin traders target downside liquidity after key price supports crumble: Is $107K next?

The company’s latest push is fresh off the back of its strongest quarter to date, after posting a company record $198.6 million in revenue for the third quarter.  

The increase in revenue came amid the company mining a total of 657 BTC in August, marking a 37.5% increase compared to the same month in 2024. 

Magazine: 7 reasons why Bitcoin mining is a terrible business idea

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/cleanspark-scaling-up-bitcoin-mining-computing-100m-loan?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

SegaSwap raises seed funding at $10M valuation to build attention-based DeFi on Solana and Sonic SVM with liquid staking innovation.
SolanaVM
SVM$0.000883-5.56%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.18354-0.57%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001731+1.34%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/23 23:55
Share
SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

The post SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC is flipping the table on crypto regulation. Chairman Paul Atkins said on Fox Business that the agency wants to roll out a new “innovation exemption” by the end of this year. This rule would let crypto firms launch products straight into the market without having to follow rules that don’t match the technology. The decisions follow months of legal cleanup, as Atkins confirmed the SEC has already dropped several crypto enforcement actions filed under former Chair Gary Gensler, saying those cases were “burdensome” and didn’t make sense anymore. According to the Mornings with Maria interview, this exemption is part of a broader effort to give the crypto industry a stable regulatory floor to build from. “We’re trying to give the marketplace some kind of stable platform upon which they can introduce their products,” Paul said. The SEC has also created a new crypto task force to help structure what he called a “new approach” to crypto oversight. Paul floated the innovation exemption idea back in July, but this is the first time he’s committed to a deadline. Since Donald Trump’s return to the Oval, the vibe at the SEC has clearly changed. Paul made it clear that crypto firms should not have to “comply with incompatible or burdensome prescriptive regulatory requirements.” Paul calls for fewer reports, more IPOs, and tighter rulemaking with CFTC Paul also wants to cut down on how often companies report earnings. He told Maria Bartiromo the current quarterly system is outdated, and backed Trump’s suggestion that companies should report just twice a year. Paul pointed out that before 1970, U.S. public companies didn’t report every quarter. “Foreign companies listed in the U.S. only report every six months,” he said, arguing it’s time to review whether the current structure still makes sense. He also noted…
Threshold
T$0.0156+2.22%
Union
U$0.010453-4.72%
FOX Token
FOX$0.0258+0.27%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 01:09
Share
Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

The post Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve meeting today, onchain flows are telegraphing that crypto traders are topping off exchanges and leaning long ahead of a widely expected 25-basis-point cut. Pre-Fed Positioning Stablecoins are doing the heavy lifting. Cryptoquant data shows $7.6 billion in fresh USDT and USDC (ERC-20) deposits heading to trading venues ahead of the decision. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/fed-day-dry-powder-cryptoquant-analyst-tracks-7-6b-stablecoin-pile-on-exchanges/
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016066-4.69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:36
Share

Trending News

More

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission

U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review