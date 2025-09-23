CleanSpark secures $100M credit line from Coinbase Prime

Bitcoin miner CleanSpark said Monday it had extended its credit line with Coinbase Prime by $100 million. The company also revealed that the credit is backed by its BTC holdings.

The Bitcoin miner plans to deploy the $100 million credit into strategic capital expenditures. The investments include expanding the company’s energy portfolio, scaling its Bitcoin mining operations, and investing in high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities.

CleanSpark expands its capital strategy

Brett Tejpaul, head of Coinbase Institutional, said the firm supports CleanSpark’s innovative approach to expanding its capital strategy. He also believes it’s a step forward for growing the crypto ecosystem through focused capital deployment.

Tejpaul also acknowledged that the Coinbase Prime offering delivers robust, secure, and regulated infrastructure alongside industry-leading custody management. The initiative supports institutions as they scale their digital asset strategies.

Schultz noted that there’s a huge opportunity to accelerate mining growth while simultaneously optimizing the company’s assets. He maintained that the initiative will focus on CleanSpark’s assets near major metro centers and in the firm’s immediate pipeline, via the potential development of high-performance campuses.

CleanSpark’s CFO and president, Gary Vecchiarelli, wrote in a statement that the company’s core capital strategy is delivering accretive growth using non-dilutive financing. He also maintained that the BTC miner’s “Infrastructure First” strategy has been proven historically.

Vecchiarelli hopes CleanSpark’s strategy will enhance shareholder value as the company expands into more diversified compute opportunities. He also mentioned in CleanSpark’s earlier earnings call for its Q2 results that the BTC miner’s balance sheet strategy has matured to an extent that it has allowed the company to pursue non-dilutive funding options that support both its operations and long-term growth.

The strategy of using non-dilutive funding options helps a company raise capital without issuing new shares, so existing shareholders don’t lose ownership. Vecchiarelli believes that the strategy represents a strategic distinction from other miners, who he said rely on equity dilution to fund operating costs, while some still rely on increasing leverage to grow their BTC reserves.

The company also mined roughly 657 BTC last month, up 38% from the 478 BTC mined in August 2024. CleanSpark also reported an average daily production of 21.20 BTC.

At the time of publication, Bitcoin Treasuries data shows that CleanSpark has 12,703 BTC in its balance sheet, worth approximately $1.43 billion. The BTC miner also ranks 10th among corporate Bitcoin treasury companies. CleanSpark’s share price is up 0.88% for the day to $13.74, and has also surged by more than 33% in the past five days.

Crypto mining sector shifts to Bitcoin-backed credit

CleanSpark had previously secured a $200 million credit from Coinbase Prime in April earlier this year to expand its mining facility. Other Bitcoin miners have also shifted toward using Bitcoin-backed credit as an alternative to equity issuance or direct sales of mined coins.

Riot Platforms received a $100 million credit facility from Coinbase in April. The company revealed that the BTC-backed facility is secured by a portion of its Bitcoin holdings and will be used to pursue strategic initiatives.

Riot’s CEO Jason Les acknowledged that the firm had entered into its first BTC-backed facility, saying that it provides the company with non-dilutive funding at an attractive cost of financing. The Bitcoin miner revealed that any amount borrowed is subject to annual interest equal to 4.5%.

Hut8 also received $50 million in Coinbase’s credit back in 2023. The company also recently announced that it restated and amended its credit facility with Coinbase in January, increasing the principal amount from $15 million to $65 million.

Credit lines initiatives have surged as evolving network conditions make mining more capital-intensive. BTC’s hashrate and difficulty hit record highs, while transaction fees dropped below 1% of block rewards last month.

If you’re reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.