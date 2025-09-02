Clear break above 0.5920 seems unlikely – UOB Group

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 03:00
Secretum
SER$0.0001976+1.80%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.0121-9.14%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016711-11.41%
Edge
EDGE$0.38371-9.03%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01684-5.39%

There is scope for New Zealand Dollar (NZD) to continue to edge higher; a clear break above 0.5920 seems unlikely. In the longer run, the likelihood of NZD breaking above the top of the 0.5820/0.5920 range is increasing, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

NZD may break above the top of the 0.5820/0.5920 range

24-HOUR VIEW: “We expected NZD to rise last Friday. Yesterday, when NZD was at 0.5895, we indicated that ‘there is scope for NZD to continue to edge higher, but a break above 0.5920 seems unlikely.’ Support levels are at 0.5885 and 0.5875.”

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “After expecting NZD to trade in a 0.5820/0.5920 range since early last week, we pointed out on Friday (29 Aug, spot at 0.5880) that ‘shorter-term upward momentum has increased somewhat.’ We also pointed out that ‘the likelihood of NZD breaking above 0.5920 has also increased, and it will increase further in the coming days provided that NZD holds above 0.5835.’ We continue to hold the same view, but we are revising the ‘strong support’ level to 0.5855 from 0.5835.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nzd-usd-clear-break-above-05920-seems-unlikely-uob-group-202509011201

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance A seemingly ordinary announcement has cast a meaningful stone on the intersection of cryptocurrency and traditional finance. On June 19, Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc.
Solana
SOL$194.72-5.00%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0745+2.05%
MetaMars
MARS$0.00312+5.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 09:00
Share
Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

A large on-chain entity has converted a significant portion of BTC into ETH, bringing the exposure in Ether to approximately $3.8 billion.
Bitcoin
BTC$107,810.91-1.10%
Ethereum
ETH$4,267.01-4.34%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/02 00:06
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.37552-9.55%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07528-0.43%
HIVE
HIVE$0.1927-4.31%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share

Trending News

More

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Can You Mine XRP? Exploring Ripple’s Pre-Mined Model

UAE's RAK Properties to accept Bitcoin, other cryptos for real estate deals