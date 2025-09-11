Cloudbet Launches TI 2025 Playoff Markets With Xtreme Gaming Priced As Favorites

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/11 05:08
Willemstad, Curacao, September 10th, 2025/GamingWire/--Cloudbet, the leading crypto sportsbook, has released full betting markets for The International 2025 playoffs, opening tomorrow at Hamburg’s Barclays Arena. Bettors can back every series, outright, and live market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and 40+ other cryptocurrencies.

Most notably, China’s Xtreme Gaming top the outright board at 3.53 to lift the Aegis of Champions, with PARIVISION close behind at 3.58 — setting up one of the tightest title races in years.

TI Outlook by the Odds

Above: Odds to win The International 2025 (Cloudbet odds as of September 10, 2025). Odds subject to change. Source: Cloudbet.com

Xtreme Gaming arrive unbeaten after four series wins. With Ame still chasing his first Aegis, the squad has thrived in a late-game meta.

Tidebound have also advanced as a surprise contender (to win it all at 7.20 odds), while Tundra Esports — playing with a substitute in the position 5 role — face an uphill climb at 20.0 odds.

Key Playoff Matchup: Heroic vs. PARIVISION

One of the most anticipated clashes will see Heroic face PARIVISION, with Brazilian coach Filipe "Astini" Ribeiro of Parivision facing the Brazilian players of Heroic, 4nalog (João Giannini) in position 2, and KJ (Matheus Diniz) as captain and position 5 support.

Cloudbet markets for all playoff games include moneyline, map handicap, and total maps.

Above: Cloudbet's odds for The International Dota 2 tournament game PVISION vs Heroic. Odds subject to change. Source: Cloudbet.com

Meta Watch: Invoker is Back, and Games Are Long

With Helm of the Dominator dictating tempo — and heroes like Invoker in the hands of Bzm (Tundra) and No[o]ne (PARIVISION) — this year’s playoffs are trending long. Helm’s 45-second cooldown makes it a faster, more versatile alternative to Hand of Midas and its 110-second timer, a difference already reshaping how teams approach the midgame.

Cloudbet Markets for the International 2025

Cloudbet is offering no-limit bets for The International 2025 — meaning bettors can stake without maximum caps on the main TI markets. Whether backing an outright winner or betting on individual playoff games, customers can place as many bets as they like, with markets settling instantly in Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and 40+ other cryptocurrencies.

About Cloudbet

Founded in 2013, Cloudbet is the world’s longest-running crypto casino and sportsbook. Over the past decade, players worldwide have placed millions of bets using over 40 different cryptocurrencies. In 2024, Cloudbet introduced the most generous welcome offer and loyalty program online, featuring stacked rewards and guaranteed daily cash drops for frequent bettors.

With a wide selection of slots, live casino games, and sports markets—ranging from esports to Premier League and NFL player props—Cloudbet is the leader in secure crypto betting. Visit us at Cloudbet.com; Instagram (@cloudbetofficial); Twitter/X (@Cloudbet).

Tim “Dktruman” de Lange is a Dutch CS:GO and Dota 2 commentator and betting analyst. Known for his sharp line reads and tournament insights, he contributes expert coverage for Cloudbet esports. Follow him on X @dktrumantv.

Press contact: [email protected]

Spokesperson available upon request

Contact

Irene

[email protected]

:::tip This story was published as a press release by 𝙶𝚊𝚖𝚒𝚗𝚐wire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program.

:::

\

PANews reported on September 11th that the Polygon Foundation announced that the Polygon PoS (Polygon Proof of Stake) had successfully completed a hard fork, upgrading the Bor and Heimdall components to v2.2.11-beta2 and v0.3.1, respectively. Milestones and state synchronization are now proceeding normally, and checkpoint processing and consensus finality have been fully restored. Officials stated that they will continue to closely monitor the network to ensure stable operation. As reported last night, Polygon stated: There was a temporary delay in the final confirmation of the transaction and we are working to resolve this issue .
PANews reported on June 21 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $401 million, of which long orders
