Cloudflare and Coinbase Launch x402 to Enable AI-Driven Payments

By: Coincentral
2025/09/25 00:30
TLDR

  • Cloudflare and Coinbase have launched the x402 Foundation to create a universal standard for AI-driven payments.
  • The x402 protocol transforms the HTTP “402 Payment Required” error code into a functional payment system for machines.
  • Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong called the x402 initiative a significant step forward for AI agents to transact value.
  • The protocol supports both immediate blockchain payments and deferred payments through traditional financial methods.
  • Stablecoins play a crucial role in enabling efficient machine-driven transactions, with bots already accounting for 70% of stablecoin transfers.

Cloudflare and Coinbase have teamed up to launch the x402 Foundation, aiming to establish a universal standard for AI-driven payments. This initiative allows machines to pay for web resources automatically without human intervention. The x402 protocol uses the HTTP “402 Payment Required” error code to facilitate automated transactions, helping AI agents buy data, services, and content directly. This partnership marks a significant leap in how machines will engage in financial transactions online.

Coinbase’s Role in the x402 Protocol

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, has called the x402 initiative “a big step forward.” According to Armstrong, it will allow AI agents to “transact value, not just exchange information.” The system aims to address a critical issue in current payment models, which are designed for human interaction. These traditional systems do not accommodate the vast number of automated transactions that machines make every day.

AI agents can now directly handle payments by sending a payment authorization header to the server. Once the transaction is verified, the AI agent receives access to the requested content. This shift will create new business models, such as autonomous bots paying for real-time data instead of relying on subscriptions. Coinbase’s involvement in this foundational protocol aligns with the company’s broader vision of enhancing blockchain’s integration with various industries.

Stablecoins Drive the Future of Machine Payments

The x402 protocol supports both immediate blockchain payments and deferred payments via credit cards or bank accounts. Cloudflare’s proposal of a deferred payment scheme allows for batch settlements at the end of each day. This feature is handy for bots that scrape content from websites, ensuring they are billed efficiently.

Stablecoins also plays a key role in this new model. With their rapid adoption, Coinbase and other companies are pioneering the use of these digital assets for machine-driven transactions. Stablecoins offer programmable money that settles within seconds, making them ideal for AI applications. As of June 2024, bots accounted for 70% of stablecoin transfer volumes, signaling the shift towards machine-led payments.

Exploring Potential Across Industries

The x402 protocol could transform industries like cloud computing, where companies like Amazon Web Services are exploring its integration for cloud payments. Web3 storage platforms like Pinata have already adopted x402 for pay-per-file storage. Moreover, AI platforms such as Heurist leverage x402 for research payments, demonstrating the protocol’s wide-reaching applications.

As adoption grows, Coinbase continues to lead the way in driving stablecoin infrastructure to support this new machine economy. Circle, co-founder of Coinbase, has also entered the AI-native financial sector with Catena Labs, a regulated institution for AI-driven financial systems.

