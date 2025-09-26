TLDR Cloudflare announced NET Dollar, a US dollar-backed stablecoin designed for AI-powered payments and microtransactions The stablecoin will enable instant transactions for AI agents performing tasks like booking flights or ordering items online CEO Matthew Prince says this represents a shift from ad-driven internet economics to pay-per-use models NET Dollar joins a growing stablecoin market [...] The post Cloudflare Announces NET Dollar Stablecoin for AI Agent Payments appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Cloudflare announced NET Dollar, a US dollar-backed stablecoin designed for AI-powered payments and microtransactions The stablecoin will enable instant transactions for AI agents performing tasks like booking flights or ordering items online CEO Matthew Prince says this represents a shift from ad-driven internet economics to pay-per-use models NET Dollar joins a growing stablecoin market [...] The post Cloudflare Announces NET Dollar Stablecoin for AI Agent Payments appeared first on CoinCentral.

Cloudflare Announces NET Dollar Stablecoin for AI Agent Payments

By: Coincentral
2025/09/26 15:56
LayerNet
NET$0.00007245-11.65%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.113-4.31%
Wink
LIKE$0.007622-4.07%

TLDR

  • Cloudflare announced NET Dollar, a US dollar-backed stablecoin designed for AI-powered payments and microtransactions
  • The stablecoin will enable instant transactions for AI agents performing tasks like booking flights or ordering items online
  • CEO Matthew Prince says this represents a shift from ad-driven internet economics to pay-per-use models
  • NET Dollar joins a growing stablecoin market approaching $300 billion, dominated by Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC
  • Launch timeline remains undisclosed, with Cloudflare stating it will be “made available soon”

Cloud infrastructure company Cloudflare revealed plans to launch NET Dollar, a US dollar-backed stablecoin targeting the emerging market of AI-powered payments. The announcement came Thursday as part of the company’s broader vision for what it calls the “agentic web.”

NET Dollar aims to support instant transactions triggered by AI agents, which are autonomous software programs capable of performing various tasks. These agents can book travel, order goods, or manage schedules without human intervention. The stablecoin will enable these digital assistants to make payments instantly and globally.

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince explained the strategic thinking behind the move. He said the internet’s business model has relied on advertising platforms and bank transfers for decades. The company believes pay-per-use, fractional payments, and microtransactions will power the next phase of internet commerce.

The stablecoin will be fully backed by US dollars and designed for global interoperability. Real-time settlement capabilities will allow programmable transactions between AI agents and online services. This infrastructure could enable new business models that reward content creators and help developers monetize their applications.

Prince emphasized that the initiative aims to modernize financial rails to move money at internet speed. The company wants to create what it describes as a more open and valuable internet ecosystem. Cloudflare is also contributing to payment standards like the Agent Payments Protocol and x402.

Growing Market Competition

The NET Dollar launch puts Cloudflare in competition with established stablecoin providers. Tether’s USDT leads the market with $173 billion in market capitalization, followed by Circle’s USDC at $73.7 billion. The total stablecoin market is approaching $300 billion according to DefiLlama data.

Source; DefiLlama

Recent months have seen several new stablecoin launches across different regions. South Korean company BDACS announced KRW1, a stablecoin pegged to the Korean won, in September. Fintech firm AnchorX launched AxCNH, the first regulated stablecoin linked to offshore Chinese yuan.

Industry Adoption Trends

Tech companies are increasingly exploring cryptocurrency integration. Google recently introduced an open-source AI payments protocol with built-in stablecoin support, developed with Coinbase. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has predicted that AI agents will become major stablecoin users for everyday transactions.

The stablecoin sector benefits from clearer regulatory frameworks emerging in Europe and the United States in 2025. Trading firm Keyrock projects stablecoin transaction volumes could reach $1 trillion by 2030, driven by institutional adoption and cross-border payments.

Cloudflare operates a global network spanning 120 countries, providing content delivery and security services. Founded in 2010, the company offers domain name system management and developer tools for application deployment.

The company has not disclosed a specific launch timeline for NET Dollar, stating only that it will be made available soon.

The post Cloudflare Announces NET Dollar Stablecoin for AI Agent Payments appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

XRP market seeing some nice inflows that push it toward potential weekend rally
XRP
XRP$2.7047-3.78%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.00986+0.83%
EPNS
PUSH$0.028-4.01%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:32
Share
Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Sina Finance, Zhong Zhihong, chief engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, stated at the 2025 China International Information and Communication Exhibition that it is necessary to accelerate the development of 6G technology, proactively plan and cultivate an application industry ecosystem for 6G, aim at the commanding heights of future science and technology and industrial development, accelerate scientific and technological innovation in fields such as the new generation of information technology and blockchain, and cultivate and develop emerging industries and future industries.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12223-0.14%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 17:44
Share
XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details

XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details

XRP’s price structure signals possible upcoming capitulation, warns Blockchain Backer. Key support levels at risk for XRP, major decline expected. Historical patterns show XRP’s consolidation phase may lead to capitulation. XRP traders are on high alert following a warning from a respected crypto analyst, Blockchain Backer, who highlights a concerning pattern in the cryptocurrency’s price action. According to Blockchain Backer, XRP has formed a market structure that is frequently seen before significant price drops or capitulation. Blockchain Backer’s recent post compares XRP’s current price movement to similar events observed in past market cycles. He shared charts comparing XRP’s price action in 2025, XRP between 2021 and 2022, and Bitcoin in 2018, all of which display similar patterns that typically precede significant market corrections. This has led many to speculate that XRP could be heading toward a significant decline in the near future. Key Patterns Suggest Market Correction Is Imminent Blockchain Backer’s analysis points out that XRP has created a typical structure of price action that often leads to capitulation. The 2025 chart shows XRP surging upward before experiencing a sharp pullback, while the 2021-2022 chart reveals a similar surge followed by a consolidation phase. The most concerning part of these patterns is the yellow support lines that mark critical price levels. If XRP fails to maintain these support zones, it could signal a breakdown and a sharp price drop. Also Read: XRP Liquidity Is Stacking Up Below $3 XRP has created a structure that commonly leads to a capitulation. pic.twitter.com/12MM4dTL2w — Blockchain Backer (@BCBacker) September 26, 2025 Bitcoin’s 2018 price action shows a remarkably similar scenario. After a lengthy consolidation period, Bitcoin experienced a dramatic decline, and Blockchain Backer warns that XRP may follow the same path unless it can sustain its support. This parallel is further concerning, as the capitulation that occurred in Bitcoin’s case wiped out significant value from the market. The Risk of Capitulation Looms for XRP Blockchain Backer’s analysis serves as a cautionary tale for investors, warning them that XRP could soon experience a severe downturn similar to what was witnessed with Bitcoin in 2018. Capitulation often follows long periods of consolidation, and XRP’s current market structure is indicative of a potential price collapse if support levels fail to hold. The next few weeks could be crucial in determining whether XRP can avoid a major price correction or if it will follow the trajectory of past cryptocurrencies that saw sharp declines. As the situation unfolds, XRP holders and traders are bracing for a potentially volatile market ahead. With the current support zones at risk, the cryptocurrency’s price action will likely determine if XRP enters a new phase of severe market correction or continues to hold its ground. Also Read: SEC Chair Paul Atkins Addresses Trump Family’s Crypto Deals Amid Growing Controversy The post XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details appeared first on 36Crypto.
XRP
XRP$2.7047-3.78%
Major
MAJOR$0.11897-8.66%
MAY
MAY$0.03767-2.53%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:42
Share

Trending News

More

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details

Bitcoin mining firm Cipher Mining increases its convertible senior notes offering to $1.1 billion

Lyno AI Is Turning Heads in Crypto Circles — Is This the Next Big Thing?