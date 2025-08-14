CMB international USD money market fund launches as a tokenized product on-chain

2025/08/14
CMB International Asset Management and DigiFT launched the CMB International USD Money Market Fund as a tokenized product on Solana, Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Plume.

  • The MMF is ranked 1st among Asia-Pacific peers by Bloomberg and available to accredited investors in Singapore.
  • The fund supports subscriptions and redemptions via fiat or stablecoins with real-time on-chain liquidity.
  • DigiFT handles on-chain issuance and distribution, while CMBIAM manages the underlying fund.

CMB International Asset Management and Singapore-based licensed RWA exchange DigiFT have launched the CMB International USD Money Market Fund as a tokenized product, making it the first publicly offered money market fund available on Solana (SOL) and recognized by regulators in both Hong Kong and Singapore.

The fund, ranked first among Asia Pacific peers by Bloomberg as of July 31, is now accessible exclusively to accredited investors in Singapore through DigiFT’s platform.

The tokenized product will operate across Solana, Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Plume, offering investors multi-chain access and interoperability.

DigiFT handles the on-chain issuance and distribution, while CMBIAM manages the underlying fund. OnChain, an RWA service provider on Solana, will supply blockchain integration support.

The fund’s multi-modal transaction capability means investors can subscribe to or redeem their holdings using either traditional fiat currency or blockchain-based stablecoins.

Real-time liquidity is delivered through DigiFT’s proprietary liquidity management smart contracts, which automate and execute redemption requests instantly on-chain. This means that instead of waiting for end-of-day processing or manual settlement cycles, investors can convert their tokenized fund units back into cash or stablecoins almost immediately.

Major tokenized money market funds now on Solana

The launch of CMBI’s USD Money Market Fund on Solana follows a major move earlier this year, when Franklin Templeton brought its OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund (FOBXX) to the network. FOBXX, initially launched on Stellar, now spans Aptos, Ethereum, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Base, Polygon — and, as of this year, Solana.

BlackRock’s BUIDL also expanded to Solana in March this year, joining its existing presence on Ethereum, Aptos, Arbitrum, Optimism, Avalanche, and Polygon. Managed in partnership with tokenization platform Securitize, BUIDL has grown into the world’s largest tokenized treasury product, surpassing $1.7 billion in market cap.

CMBI’s debut adds a new dimension: it’s the first publicly offered fund on Solana recognized by regulators in both Hong Kong and Singapore, giving the network a foothold in Asia-Pacific’s regulated asset markets.

