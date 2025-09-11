CME Group launches rolling futures indices for agriculture, crypto, energy, FX, Treasury, and metals markets

Key Takeaways

CME Group launched rolling futures indices today, providing benchmarks across agriculture, crypto, energy, foreign exchange, Treasury, and metals markets.

The new indices offer transparent and replicable benchmarks for the exchange’s leading markets. According to CME Group, the indices are designed to benchmark performance, enable new product development, and track highly liquid futures markets.

