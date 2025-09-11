CME Group launches rolling futures indices for agriculture, crypto, energy, FX, Treasury, and metals markets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 07:06
Key Takeaways

  • CME Group has introduced rolling futures indices spanning six major asset classes: agriculture, crypto, energy, FX, Treasury, and metals.
  • These indices serve as transparent and replicable benchmarks for their respective markets.

CME Group launched rolling futures indices today, providing benchmarks across agriculture, crypto, energy, foreign exchange, Treasury, and metals markets.

The new indices offer transparent and replicable benchmarks for the exchange’s leading markets. According to CME Group, the indices are designed to benchmark performance, enable new product development, and track highly liquid futures markets.

The rolling futures indices cover six major asset classes traded on the CME platform, allowing market participants to access standardized benchmarks across these sectors.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cme-group-rolling-futures-indices-launch-2024/

