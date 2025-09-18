CME Group Set To Introduce Options On XRP And Solana Futures Next Month ⋆ ZyCrypto

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group (CME Group), which runs the world’s largest regulated derivatives marketplace, plans to expand its crypto derivatives lineup by launching options on XRP and Solana futures on October 13, 2025, subject to regulatory approval.

The contracts will cover both standard and micro-sized options on SOL and XRP futures, with expiries available daily, monthly, and quarterly, CME announced on Wednesday. The new derivative products are designed to give institutional and active traders more flexibility in managing exposure to the two altcoins.

Trading will be conducted via CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform. 

Significant Growth Of CME’s Solana And XRP Futures

According to the CME Group, the latest decision builds on record trading activity in Solana and XRP futures contracts since their introduction earlier this year.

Since March, more than 540,000 SOL futures contracts (roughly $22 billion notional) have traded, while XRP futures have seen over 370,000 contracts (approximately $16 billion notional) change hands since the launch in May.

Giovanni Vicioso, CME’s global head of cryptocurrency products, noted that the planned launch reflects the “significant growth and increasing liquidity” in crypto futures markets. Vicioso believes the options will serve from “institutions to sophisticated, active, individual traders.”

Both offerings set records last month, with Solana futures averaging $437 million in daily notional volume and XRP averaging $385 million.

Market participants, including Cumberland and FalconX, welcomed the new additions, suggesting that the demand for hedging tools beyond Bitcoin and Ether has surged alongside digital asset treasury adoption.

Wen Spot XRP ETFs? 

Meanwhile, the crypto community eagerly awaits the launch of the first U.S.-listed spot Solana and XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed rulings on multiple ETF applications, but some pundits believe approvals are imminent.

Today (Sept.18), REX Shares and Osprey Funds will launch the first ETF tied to XRP on the Cboe BZX Exchange under the ticker XRPR. However, as ZyCrypto covered earlier, this product is not entirely a “pure” spot fund. It will hold XRP directly while allocating roughly 40% of its assets to shares of other XRP-related ETFs.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/cme-group-set-to-introduce-options-on-xrp-and-solana-futures-next-month/

