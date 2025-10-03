CME Group to Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures Trading in Early 2026

CME Group will offer round-the-clock trading for its cryptocurrency futures and options starting early 2026, eliminating the weekend and overnight gaps that have separated regulated derivatives markets from the always-on nature of spot crypto trading.

The move, announced Thursday in a statement, addresses growing client demand for continuous risk management capabilities in a market that never sleeps. Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equities, FX and Alternative Products at CME Group, said the shift reflects recognition that cryptocurrency markets require different operational models than traditional assets.

"While not all markets lend themselves to operating 24/7, client demand for around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading has grown as market participants need to manage their risk every day of the week," McCourt said.

Under the new structure, CME's crypto products will trade continuously on CME Globex with only a brief two-hour maintenance window on weekends. Trading conducted from Friday evening through Sunday evening will carry the following business day's trade date, with clearing, settlement, and regulatory reporting processed accordingly.

The expansion comes as CME's crypto derivatives business reaches unprecedented scale. The exchange said it hit $39 billion in notional open interest on September 18, while August saw record average daily open interest of 335,200 contracts, or up 95% year-over-year and representing $31.6 billion in notional value.

Trading volumes surged even more dramatically, with August average daily volume reaching 411,000 contracts, a 230% annual increase representing $14.9 billion in notional trading. The week of September 25 saw more than 1,010 large open interest holders across CME's cryptocurrency products, another record.

The timing of CME's move is significant. As regulated institutions increasingly participate in crypto markets, the inability to adjust positions during weekends – when spot markets remain active and volatile – has become a operational constraint. Several high-profile weekend price swings in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have left CME traders unable to respond until Monday morning, creating basis risk between spot and futures markets.

The transition requires regulatory approval before implementation. CME Group operates under oversight from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which must sign off on the operational changes.

If approved, CME's shift to continuous trading would represent the most significant structural change to regulated crypto derivatives markets since the exchange launched Bitcoin futures in December 2017. It would also put CME on equal operational footing with offshore crypto derivatives platforms that have long offered 24/7 trading but lack comparable regulatory oversight.

